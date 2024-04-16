^

IRONKIDS back to feature future stars

Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 11:28am
MANILA, Philippines – The future stars of Philippine triathlon will be on display as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS takes place this Saturday, April 20, at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The aquathlon event, designed for participants aged 6 to 15, aims to foster an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth.

They will compete for titles in several age-group categories, ranging from 6-8 to 13-15 years old, in both individual and mixed relay divisions. The races are set over designated swim and run distances tailored for each age group, ensuring a challenging yet enjoyable competition for all involved.

Specifically, the 6-8 age group will tackle a 100m swim followed by a 1km run. Those in the 9-10 category will take on a 150m swim and a 1.5km run, while the 11-12 contenders will face a 200m swim and a 1.5km run in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group.

The 13-15 category will be held over a 250m swim and a 2km run.

In relay events, the 6-10 age group will complete a 100m swim and 1km run, and the 11-15 group will challenge a 200m swim and 1.5km run.

For details, visit ironkidsphil.com or contact [email protected].

The event not only showcases the budding talent in the sport but also serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and the Mactan Newtown, which fires off Sunday, April 21, in Mactan, Cebu.

The premier 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run race features a lineup of elite international triathletes alongside top local competitors.

The IRONKIDS, now backed by the RLC Residences, has served as a side event to the IRONMAN series for years with the event not only contributing to the growth of the sport but also ensuring the steady flow of talents.

“We are thrilled to support IRONKIDS. Our commitment is not just to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among youth, but also to nurture the next generation of triathletes,” said RLC Residences Head of Brand Management Dan Carlo Torres.

He added that RLC Residences’ support for IRONKIDS aligns with their broader mission to enrich lives and provide opportunities for young athletes to shine, while also instilling values such as discipline, sportsmanship and respect.

The IRONKIDS also serves as a constructive alternative to screen time, encouraging more physical activity among children.

