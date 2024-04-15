PLDT, Chery Tiggo collide in crucial PVL match

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Cignal

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – A lot has been said about how far the PLDT High Speed Hitters could go and survive in a loaded Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference minus two of their big guns — injured former captain Mika Reyes and blue-chip free agency recruit Kianna Dy.

Their answer: The league’s second-best record and a chance to reclaim a spot at the helm.

“Maganda maturity ng core,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, whose charges tackle an equally resurgent and dangerous Chery Tiggo in Tuesday’s critical elimination round duel at the PhilSports Arena.

The 6 p.m. showdown pits two clubs that own the league’s hottest streak thus far, with the High Speed Hitters on a five-game streak that hiked its record to 7-1 and the Crossovers on a four-game rampage that improve its mark to 6-2.

A win for PLDT would catapult it back to the top alongside Choco Mucho (8-1), while a Chery Tiggo triumph would propel it at joint No. 2 with league powerhouse Creamline (7-2).

And it was because of players, the old guns and new ones like Kim Fajardo and Keisha Bedonia, have medled together to form a competitive team minus Reyes and Dy.

Ricafort, however, stressed they packed enough win and confidence to enter that match in high spirits.

“Baon namin medyo mas positive kami, less load at kahit papaano nadagdag na ito sa enough rest na kailangan nila papunta sa hell week o last two weeks na mahirap last three games namin,” he said referring to Chery Tiggo, Cignal Saturday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and Creamline April 25 in Pasig.

For Chery Tiggo mentor Kungfu Reyes, every win is a step towards their desired destination — the semifinals.

“Every game parang turning point samin, whether it will turn out good or turn bad, siyempre pipiliin namin paakyat,” said Reyes. “Aim namin makapasok sa semifinals, yun ang target, big picture namin so far.”

Also jostling for semifinal positions are Petro Gazz (6-2) and Cignal (5-3), who collide at 4 p.m.