^

Sports

Already-ran Ateneo savors final games in UAAP Season 86

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 11:26am
Already-ran Ateneo savors final games in UAAP Season 86
Lyann de Guzman (16) had 25 big points for Ateneo.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles have everything to gain and nothing to lose in their last two games in UAAP Season 86, after missing out on the Final Four bus for the second season in a row.

Ateneo, at 4-8, was officially eliminated from the semis race on Saturday night, when the FEU Lady Tamaraws pulled the rug from under league leaders UST, which decided the final spot in the Top 4.

Though the games will essentially be non-bearing, Ateneo skipper Roma Mae Doromal said the Blue Eagles will simply just make the most of the season.

“Well, of course, in-accept namin [na we missed the Final Four] and then sabi ko naman sa kanila na i-enjoy na lang namin and i-cherish yung moment na magkakasama kami,” Doromal said. 

“You know, [we’ll] give lang yung best parin namin for the Ateneo community.”

On Sunday, Ateneo began the final stretch of their season against UE, a team that beat them on opening day. True to their mindset, the Blue Eagles were able to come out with the convincing four set victory.

Doromal was named Player of the Game with 23 excellent digs and 23 excellent receptions.

Top scorer Lyann De Guzman mirrored her captain’s sentiments, finishing with a team-high 25 points in the victory over UE.

“Sabi nga ni Ate Roms na enjoy-in namin itong game na to. Tapos ilabas lang talaga namin yung kung ano talaga yung laro namin, every game, tapos sunod lang talaga sa sistema ni coach kasi wala namang mawawala sa amin kung ilalabas namin kung ano yung tunay naming laro,” she said.


Both Doromal and De Guzman also want to fine-tune their mental toughness, or “strong mind” as they call it. For the two players, it’s their biggest takeaway so far from first-year head coach Sergio Veloso.

“Ako ang natutunan ko talaga, magkaroon ng strong mind na kahit na alam ko yung mga dati kong skills pero now sa system niya, kailangan ko talaga magkaroon ng strong mind,” Doromal said. “Napili [rin] ako ni coach na maglead ng team, madami akong natutunan kasi sakanya… Wala siyang pakielam sa mga skills or anything, kailangan mo lang talaga i-give yung 100% mo na best, 110% best, sa training man yun or sa game.” 

“Ang natutunan ko under kay coach siguro yun nga, strong mind din… Basta ginagawa mo yung trabaho mo sa training, and naipapakita mo yun sa game, gagamitin ka talaga niya. And yun nga, parang naging healthy competition din siya samin na ipush namin yung isa’t isa para umangat,” quipped De Guzman.

The Blue Eagles play their penultimate match against perennial rival La Salle on Sunday, April 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dy confirms Gilas pool set at 14

Dy confirms Gilas pool set at 14

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
After Gilas head coach Tim Cone expanded the national pool from 12 to 14 with the addition of Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos,...
Sports
fbtw
Buytrago, Varga take silver

Buytrago, Varga take silver

11 hours ago
James Buytrago and Rancel Varga claimed silver medal in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures on a runner-up finish...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots go back to back

Hotshots go back to back

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
While waiting for the presscon after Magnolia’s 107-93 win over Phoenix in yesterday’s PBA Philippine Cup, coach...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

11 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler battled through a back-nine shootout to seize a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa after Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs trip Lady Spikers

Lady Bulldogs trip Lady Spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Rampaging National U added reigning champion La Salle to its growing list of victims in an unblemished second-round domination...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thunder grab top seed in West; LeBron's Lakers one win from NBA playoffs

Thunder grab top seed in West; LeBron's Lakers one win from NBA playoffs

38 minutes ago
LeBron James scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and 17 assists in his 112th career triple-double to propel the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
NGAP holds qualifiers for Junior World Golf

NGAP holds qualifiers for Junior World Golf

11 hours ago
The local qualifying for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships will soon enter a new chapter with the National Golf Association...
Sports
fbtw
Benilde blazes to win No. 3

Benilde blazes to win No. 3

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
With solid stints from their veteran aces and young guns, the St. Benilde Lady Blazers chalked up a third straight win in...
Sports
fbtw

Rum Masters repulse United Royals, Patriots ambush Warriors

11 hours ago
Batangas and Parañaque warded off their opponents on Saturday to gain a share of the lead in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with