^

Sports

New Zealand Creamery eyes big 3x3 prize in New York

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 12:58pm
New Zealand Creamery eyes big 3x3 prize in New York
New Zealand Creamery
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- Falling short of making the Red Bull Half Court world championships in Serbia last year, Camille Claro and the rest of New Zealand Creamery are aiming for the gold this year.

New Zealand Creamery reigned supreme in the Manila Qualifiers of the women’s division Saturday evening.

They defeated Adamson Falcons Blue, 13-6, in the finals of the Manila tourney, with both teams punching their tickets to the national finals tournament on April 27.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Claro, captain of the squad, said they are savoring the opportunity to finally go to the world finals in New York.

“We are super happy because before, we fell short, actually. We played in last year’s Red Bull tournament, but we were not able to get the championship. But this year, we became stronger. We practiced hard to prepare for this event,” she told Philstar.com in Filipino.

The team went to the nationals last year, but they were not able to get the championship then when they bowed in the semifinals.

“Of course, our goal is to win the Red Bull Manila championship, then the Philippines, then to New York,” Claro stressed.

“That is what we are aiming for, to prepare for our upcoming games in the future,” she added.

And, as they prepare for the upcoming national tournament, the job is still unfinished.

“We need to practice more, so we can reach our goal which is to be a champion.”

The team is made up of Claro, Snow Penaranda, Joehanna Arciga and Alyssa Villamor.

They bested 31 other women's teams to bag the Manila championship. 

vuukle comment

3X3 BASKETBALL

RED BULL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Moonton Games, the game developer behind the popular mobile battle arena title Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has partnered with...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Adamson eked out a gritty and lung-busting 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over also-ran University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Valenzuela on track

Valenzuela on track

14 hours ago
Orin Catacutan scored five points, including the clinching free throw with 6.7 seconds left, as the Valenzuela Classic rallied...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws shock Golden Tigresses, complete semis cast

Lady Tamaraws shock Golden Tigresses, complete semis cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Final Four is set.
Sports
fbtw
Full circle for Black

Full circle for Black

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
For Norman Black, life has been a ball.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Altamirano bats for 3x3 hoops as better fit for Filipino ballers

Altamirano bats for 3x3 hoops as better fit for Filipino ballers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
If you were to ask Coach Eric Altamirano, Filipinos have a “better shot” in 3x3 basketball compared to the usual...
Sports
fbtw
As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Adamson coach JP Yude is pinning his hopes on something bigger than final scores in the Lady Falcons' last few matches in...
Sports
fbtw
Asis thankful for trust as FEU shows mettle against UAAP&rsquo;s best

Asis thankful for trust as FEU shows mettle against UAAP’s best

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws senior Jean Asis had twice the reason to celebrate as they upset league leaders UST Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Choco too much for winless SGA

Choco too much for winless SGA

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Like a cold-blooded assassin, Choco Mucho crushed Strong Group Athletics, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, yesterday to remain unshakeable...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with