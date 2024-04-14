New Zealand Creamery eyes big 3x3 prize in New York

MANILA, Philippines -- Falling short of making the Red Bull Half Court world championships in Serbia last year, Camille Claro and the rest of New Zealand Creamery are aiming for the gold this year.

New Zealand Creamery reigned supreme in the Manila Qualifiers of the women’s division Saturday evening.

They defeated Adamson Falcons Blue, 13-6, in the finals of the Manila tourney, with both teams punching their tickets to the national finals tournament on April 27.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Claro, captain of the squad, said they are savoring the opportunity to finally go to the world finals in New York.

“We are super happy because before, we fell short, actually. We played in last year’s Red Bull tournament, but we were not able to get the championship. But this year, we became stronger. We practiced hard to prepare for this event,” she told Philstar.com in Filipino.

The team went to the nationals last year, but they were not able to get the championship then when they bowed in the semifinals.

“Of course, our goal is to win the Red Bull Manila championship, then the Philippines, then to New York,” Claro stressed.

“That is what we are aiming for, to prepare for our upcoming games in the future,” she added.

And, as they prepare for the upcoming national tournament, the job is still unfinished.

“We need to practice more, so we can reach our goal which is to be a champion.”

The team is made up of Claro, Snow Penaranda, Joehanna Arciga and Alyssa Villamor.

They bested 31 other women's teams to bag the Manila championship.