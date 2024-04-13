^

Sports

Fuel Masters pull it off

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Fuel Masters pull it off
Phoenix's Jason Perkins (left)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Without a prolific all-around player like former import Johnathan Williams in its arsenal, Phoenix has to do things by committee in the PBA Philippine Cup.

And that’s exactly how the Fuel Masters went about their business in dispatching no-quit Converge, 113-107, and getting back on track last night at the PhilSports Arena.

Jason Perkins led a line of heroes who joined hands in getting Phoenix out of a two-game skid and improving to 2-4 with his 26-point and 13-rebound effort.

Rookie Ricci Rivero shot a season-high 17, including 12 in the third that enabled them to seize an 86-73 upperhand, while batchmate Ken Tuffin had 16, making nine in the fourth that restored a 111-100 cushion after Converge cut their 18-point lead to three.

Javee Mocon (11), Matthew Daves (11) and Jayjay Alejandro (10) also delivered offensively as the Fuel Masters extended the FiberXers’ misery to a seventh match.

“When we lost our 18-point lead, we kept telling them to keep positive. We wanted them to know they’re one team and they had to work together,” said assistant coach Willie Wilson during the post-game presscon.

“Converge has a bunch of hardworking players and the only way to beat them is to beat them as a team,” he added.

Wilson admitted it’s been a struggle getting traction in the All-Filipino without Williams, the Best Import awardee who helped Phoenix reach the semis of the previous Commissioner’s Cup.

“The process is ongoing. Imagine having the Best Import playing almost 48 minutes per night and then you got to fill those 48 minutes with guys that weren’t getting a ton of minutes,” said Wilson.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Jerrick Balanza is now a Hotshot.
Sports
fbtw
Juvivar, Malabuyo target Paris Olympic gymnastic berths

Juvivar, Malabuyo target Paris Olympic gymnastic berths

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Filipino-Americans Levi Jung Juvivar and Emma Malabuyo gun for Paris Olympics berths as they see action in the 2024 Artistic...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

1 day ago
Batangas City and Quezon City met stiff resistance before subduing their opponents on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Kings hopeful of turnaround

Kings hopeful of turnaround

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone will be the first to admit that the Gin Kings haven’t been their usual deadly selves...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw eyes top bantamweights in ONE

Pacatiw eyes top bantamweights in ONE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Fresh off a triumphant return to the ONE Fighting Championship ring, Jeremy Pacatiw is setting his sights on the top five...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers keep going and going

Lady Blazers keep going and going

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Unstoppable.Unstoppable.
Sports
fbtw
PPS netfest in Cainta

PPS netfest in Cainta

1 hour ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon and Marcus Go seek consecutive victories when the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship is played...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays hold ground in Beach Pro Tour

Pinays hold ground in Beach Pro Tour

1 hour ago
Filipinas Jen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda started their campaign in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures on...
Sports
fbtw
No lottery in PBA draft

No lottery in PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
A plan to hold a special no-order, computer-generated lottery for PBA draft applicants who would’ve been eligible to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with