NLEX's Bolick paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

Robert Bolick (8) is leading the early BPC race for the PBA Philippine Cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX Road Warrior Robert Bolick is leading the early race for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award for the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, the league announced Friday.

Bolick, who is currently leading the league in points and assists, has a sizable margin in the BPC race so far.

He has notched 49.2 average statistical points (SPs) off all-around averages of 29.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

He also has 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest.

Last month, the guard exploded for a career-high 46 points in NLEX’s win over the Converge FiberXers.

Bolick’s stellar play in the All-Filipino conference is the main reason why the Road Warriors are second in the standings with a 5-1 win-loss card.

Second in the BPC race is NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino, who notched 43.6 SPs.

He is currently scoring 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five contests thus far.

Third in the race is Terrafirma’s Stephen Holt, who has 40.2 SPs off averages of 20.2 markers, 8.8 boards and 4.7 dimes per game. He is also norming 2.3 steals per game.

Rounding up the top five are San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo (37.0 SPs) and Rain or Shine’s Santi Santillan (35.9 SPs.)

San Miguel’s CJ Perez (33.8 SPs,) TNT's Calvin Oftana (33.3 SPs,) Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga (31.9 SPs,) Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson (31.9 SPs) and Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (31.8 SPs) complete the top 10.

Meanwhile, Holt leads the rookies of the conference, with his scoring and rebounding numbers topping the newcomers this season.

He is followed by NorthPort teammates Cade Flores with 31.0 SPs and Zav Lucero with 25.2 SPs.

Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum and TNT’s Henry Galinato come at fourth and fifth with 24.3 SPs and 21.8 SPs, respectively.