Lady Spikers continue to scramble without Angel Canino

With Angel Canino still in the middle of recovering from her injury, the rest of the Lady Spikers will need to step up, and not just in scoring, but also in leadership.

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers have yet to regain their form as they played their second game without star hitter Angel Canino in the tail-end of eliminations of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

Though ending up with wins in their last two outings, which stretched their win streak to seven straight, the defending champions have been a shell of the dominance they displayed earlier on in the season, struggling against teams at the bottom end of the standings.

The Lady Spikers were dragged into a five-set battle by the UE Lady Warriors on Tuesday, just days after giving up a set to the cellar-dwelling UP Fighting Maroons. In the two-game stretch, assistant coach Noel Orcullo couldn’t help but lament his players’ performance.

“Bad win, bad win itong nangyari sa amin. Although panalo, pero hindi maganda para sa amin. Siguro tine-test talaga kami kung hanggang saan yung character nitong team na ‘to, kung hanggang saan yung makakaya,” Orcullo said after their 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12 win over UE.

“Hopefully, ‘wag na maulit. Kaya maging lesson sa kanila ‘tong nangyari na five set, although nanalo, a win is a win, pero dapat ilagay nila sa sarili nila na hindi dapat nangyayari yung ganung laro.”

Time won’t be on the side of the Lady Spikers as they struggle to recuperate, with a vengeful NU Lady Bulldogs team waiting for them in their second round matchup on Sunday.

With Canino still in the middle of recovering from her injury, others will need to step up, and not just in scoring, but also in leadership.

“Siguro as of now, talagang hinahanap pa rin nila si Angel. Nandyan naman ‘yung presence niya pero ‘yung presence niya talaga sa loob ‘yung talagang hinahanap ng mga temmates niya dahil si Angel, bilang isang leader, nahihila sila ni Angel doon sa kailangang i-push nila ‘yung sarili nila,” said Orcullo.

As the race for the twice-to-beat semis bonus tightens, the volleyball tactician can only hope that his players answer his call.

“Sabi ko nga last night, hindi lang isa ang dapat maging leader, hindi lang pwedeng ‘yung captain ball. Dapat lahat tayo maging leader sa loob. Hindi pu-pwedeng isa lang ‘yung magiging leader sa inyo. Maging leader kayo sa sarili niyo.”