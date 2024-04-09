^

Sports

Lady Spikers grind out 5-set win vs Lady Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 7:24pm
Lady Spikers grind out 5-set win vs Lady Warriors
La Salle's Thea Gagate (3)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers were pushed to the limit but did just enough to squeak past the pesky University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12, Tuesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Thea Gagate and Shevana Laput top-scored for the Angel Canino-less defending champions, finishing with 22 and 21 points, respectively. 

With La Salle going up big in the fifth set, 7-2, with an Amie Provido crosscourt kill, UE clawed back, unleashing a 4-0 run to cut the lead to one, 6-7. 

The two teams traded points, and an error by the Lady Red Warriors gave the Lady Spikers a 9-11 lead. 

This sparked a 4-0 run capped by a block point by Laput on Khy Cepada that placed the Taft-based squad to the match point, 14-9. 

UE was able to save three match points, capped by an error by Alleiah Malaluan, but Gagate saved the day for the win, 15-12.

After coming back in a huge way in the first set, La Salle dropped the second set thanks to the stellar play of super rookie Casiey Dongallo. 

After Laput sealed the third set with an attack, UE gave the Lady Spikers a hard time in the fourth set, taking a 14-13 lead to a 22-16 advantage. 

La Salle tried to come back and finish the match in the fourth set, but Dongallo's kill pushed the match into a final set, setting up the finale. 

Malaluan added 12 points for the defending champions, who are still without reigning most valuable player Canino, while Provido and Maicah Larroza produced 11 and 10 markers, respectively. 

Cepada led the Lady Red Warriors with 23 points, while Dongallo chipped in 20. 

La Salle tied league-leaders UST Golden Tigresses with a 9-1 card, while UE dropped to 2-8.

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
