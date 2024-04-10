^

Sports

MPBL: Paranaque thwarts Manila; Rizal stuns Pampanga

Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 11:07am
MPBL: Paranaque thwarts Manila; Rizal stuns Pampanga
Jielo Razon (left) brings the ball down for the Paranaque Patriots.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Paranaque Patriots surged ahead in the second quarter then weathered a fiery comeback by Manila SV Batang Sampaloc to prevail, 82-78, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas.

Riding the hot hands of Jielo Razon and the all-around play of veteran Mark Yee, Paranaque erected a 52-29 spread that buffered the Patriots from the Batang Sampaloc's fiery fourth quarter rally.

Tagged the underdog, Paranaque drew inspiration from Rizal XentroMall, which toppled defending national champion Pampanga, 78-71, earlier.

Razon fired 25 points, spiced by five triples, and grabbed eight rebounds; while Yee, rejuvenated by the three-month break, tallied 18 points, including two triples, snagged 18 rebounds and blocked two attempts for the Patriots of Coach Michael Saguiguit.

John Rey Villanueva also shone for Paranaque with 15 points and six rebounds; and so did Paul Sarao with eight points and four rebounds; John Uduba with seven points and eight rebounds; and Philip Manalang with 11 assists and two points.

Manila rallied in the fourth quarter behind Carl Bryan Cruz, but fell short as Razon and Sarao joined forces to quell the uprising.

Cruz, Filipino-American DJ Mitchell and Ahmad Didat Hanapi scored 13 each for Manila, which also got 10 points from Pao Javelona.

Trailing by as far as 13-32, Rizal tied Pampanga at halftime, 38-38, then controlled the rest of the way to join the ranks of the early leaders in the 30-team league

Feeling the absence of reigning MPBL Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, who showed up in street clothes, the Giant Lanterns fell behind, 64-74, in the fourth quarter, from which they were unable to recover.

Kraniel Victoria tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals; while Keith Agovida posted 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Rizal, which also drew 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists from Alwyn Alday.

Pampanga, which missed head coach Gov. Dennis Pineda who was abroad, got 13 points from Kurt Reyson; 11 points plus 12 rebounds from Brandon Ramirez; and 11 points plus 11 rebounds from Kevin Kyle Santos.

The Iloilo United Royals got better each quarter and battered the Bacolod City of Smiles, 85-67, in the opener.

Up by just five points at the turn, the United Royals pulled away, 66-49, after the third quarter, before thwarting the Bacolenos' fightbacks.

Chris Doliguez and Ry De La Rosa led Iloilo with 15 points each, followed by homegrown Mark Nonoy with 10 points and Jason Credo with nine.

Clobbered off the boards, 49-63, the United Royals compensated with better field goal shooting, converting 34 of 61 tries for 42% against only 22 out of 75 for the Bacolenos.

Doliguez also snagged five rebounds while De La Rosa had four rebounds and two assists for Iloilo Coach Mac Abolucion.

Bacolod drew 15 points, six rebounds and four assists from Danny Marilao; 10 points and 14 rebounds from Nichole Ubalde; and 10 points plus six rebounds from Salvador Galit.

The MPBL visits the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan on Wednesday, with South Cotabato battling Imus at 4 p.m., Quezon City tackling Muntinlupa at 6 p.m., and Batangas facing Bulacan at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Angie Beard’s maiden goal as a Filipina was the bright spot for the Philippine women’s national football team,...
Sports
fbtw
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

1 day ago
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing...
Sports
fbtw
Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

23 hours ago
The Bataan Risers and Negros Muscovados took different routes toward victories in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

1 day ago
Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine club Banh Mi Kitchen ruled the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League at the Mueang Pathum Thani in Zeer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks beat Celtics

Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks beat Celtics

1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a worrying calf injury as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics, 104-91, in their...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT too strong for Strong Group

PLDT too strong for Strong Group

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT squeezed the best from Kiesha Bedonia last night as the High Speed Hitters roared to their fifth straight win, a 25-12,...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua, Lyceum get going

Mapua, Lyceum get going

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua unveiled new weapons in Raissa Janel Ricablanca and Freigh Anne Garcia to beat San Sebastian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Preview of play-in KO game

Preview of play-in KO game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The NBA regular season is winding down and the race for playoff seedings is intensifying.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with