PLDT, Choco Mucho gun for share of PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 1, 2024 | 5:21pm
Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Akari vs PLDT
6 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT and Choco Mucho eye a victory over Akari and Galeries Tower, respectively, Tuesday and a piece of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Both coming off empathic victories in their last games that propelled them to joint second with 5-1 records, the High Speed Hitters and the Flying Titans will shoot for another one with the former battling the Chargers at 4 p.m. and the latter tackling the Highrisers at 6 p.m.

A victory for both league powerhouses would catapult them back to the top alongside six-time league champion Creamline, who owns a 6-1 mark.

Akari and Galeries Tower tote identical 2-4 marks and should be desperately seeking victories also for semifinal survival.

PLDT is expected to draw strength anew from Savannah Davison, who did most of everything with 21 points including 17 kills and three blocks while helping preside over their floor defense by chipping in seven receptions in a 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 win over Farm Fresh on March 23.

But the do-it-all Davison deflected the credit to their setter, Kim Fajardo, for serving as the adhesive that kept the High Speed Hitters’ attack relentlessly flowing.

“Personally, Kim is really a good setter, I just kind of pick up where she wants me to go,” said Davison of Fajardo.

For Choco Mucho, expect another Sisi Rondina show after the reigning MVP went supernova in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 win over Akari also last March 23 when she dropped 13 hits on top of 17 digs and eight receptions.

Choco Mucho mentor Dante Alinsunurin stressed everything starts from their rock-solid blocking.

“Malaki tulong pag nakakablock, nakaka adjust floor defense namin,” he said.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
