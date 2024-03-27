^

Rest of PVL catching up to perenially dominant Cool Smashers?

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 2:03pm
Rest of PVL catching up to perenially dominant Cool Smashers?
Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline’s dramatic come-from-behind 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14 win over Cignal Tuesday night at the PhilSports Arena showed it remained the team-to-beat in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

But it came with a one alarming takeaway —the gap between the proud, dynastic franchise and the rest of the field isn’t that far and wide anymore just like in the past.

“Napakahalaga ng panalo ngayon sa standings, ibang teams kasi dikit-dikit siya talaga, every win kailangan makuha,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, whose charges has regained the solo hold of the lead with a 6-1 record.

Unlike before when the Cool Smashers rarely lose two or more games in a conference, the difference between their strength as against the rest of the field isn’t that massive anymore.

In fact, there are at least five other squads capable of challenging and possibly unseating the six-time league champions like Choco Mucho (5-1), PLDT (5-1), Petro Gazz (5-2), Chery Tiggo (5-2) and Cignal (4-2).

Creamline was also coming off its first loss to Chery Tiggo, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23, over a week ago and was close to dropping another one after falling behind two sets and 11-14 in the deciding fifth set.

Had Creamline lost it, it would have been the first time they lost more than once in a conference since absorbing three defeats in the Open Conference six years back.

But thanks to Tots Carlos’ never-say-die attitude, the Cool Smashers managed to steer clear of it and preserve the tradition at least for now.

“Ayaw naming matalo,” said Tots Carlos, who starred in that epic fightback after exploding for a career-high 38 points including four straight in the final set when they fought back from three match points to steal the win.

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
