Marvin hell-bent on punching way to Paris Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 12:45pm
Marvin hell-bent on punching way to Paris Olympics
John Marvin
WWW.INSTAGRAM.COM / JOHNMARVIN

MANILA, Philippines -- Not to take part, but to take over.

Filipino-British boxer John Marvin said that he will be going for broke as he aims to make the Paris Olympics in July.

Marvin will be fighting for an Olympic slot at the final boxing qualifiers in Bangkok two months from now.

Marvin, who will be competing in the heavyweight division, said that he will “do everything I can” to punch a Paris ticket.

“Just go in, all guns blazing, make sure to focus on the prize. Do everything I can and make sure I do it to the best of my ability and then win or lose, I have no doubts on my performance and my training abilities,” he told reporters.

Asked if he likes his chances of making the Olympics, the 31-year-old slugger went straight to the point.

“Of course, of course. You got to be in it to win it, haven't you. And I'm not here to lose. I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over,” Marvin said.

“So I believe I have the capability, regardless of the weight and size.”

Marvin fell in the first Olympic qualifiers earlier in the month after losing a split decision against Toga’s Kevin Kuadjovi.

So far, there are three boxers that punched Paris berths for the Philippines.
They are Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial.

BOXING

JOHN MARVIN
