Fil-Nation Select dethrones Adamson to rule NBTC Division 1 cagefest

MANILA, Philippines -- Fil-Nation Select USA has done it.

The Filipino-Americans brought home their breakthrough championship in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division 1 after drubbing UAAP champions Adamson Baby Falcons, 79-71, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They had to pull away in the final four minutes of the game to secure the victory and the title.

The game was tied at 68 with 4:44 remaining after a deuce by Johnray Abayon.

Fil-Am Nation then unleashed a backbreaking 11-1 run with Terrence Hill leading the charge to take a 79-69 advantage with 1:26 left.

John Medina tried to tow Adamson back to the game with about 1:04 remaining, but there was just not enough time.

The highflying Andy Gemao led Fil-Nation Select USA with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Hill added 12 points, five dimes and four boards in the championship match. He was named as the Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player.

Tebol Garcia led Adamson with 20 points.

In Division 2 play, Top Flight Sports-Canada raised the championship after squeaking past Eco Green Makati, 95-93, in overtime.

With the game tied at 93 with less than a minute remaining off a layup by Russel Bayani, Justin Thompson made the game winner with 8.4 seconds to go.

With 3.6 ticks remaining, Makati's Earl Anonuevo was fouled. Nerves may have affected him, as he missed both free throws that would have tied the ballgame.

Canada's Allen Vergara was named the most outstanding player of Division 2.

Division 1's Mythical Five members were Fil-Am Nation's Hill, Gemao and Jacob Bayla, as well as Adamson's Garcia and Vince Reyes.

Joining Vergara in Division 2's Mythical Five were Bayani, PCU-Dasmarinas' Lauro Pronda, St. Roberts International College's Justin Cargo and Arellano's Jaymark Lloren.