LA Tenorio, Eya Laure underscore importance of sports camps

MANILA, Philippines -- Basketball icon LA Tenorio and volleyball star Eya Laure relished going back to their roots as they made an appearance in the launching of a barangay sports grassroots program this weekend.

Gatorade, on Saturday, launched their “Fueled Liga” program, with Tenorio and Laure gracing the event.

There, they shared some moments with kids aged 10 and above as basketball and volleyball drills were done.

Tenorio, for his part, said that it was a full-circle moment for him, as the 39-year-old cager shared that he was, once, one of the kids who queued at basketball camps before.

“Definitely [it is a full circle moment]. Before, there were no pictures but I was one of the kids who would line up just to shake hands with my idol,” the guard told reporters in Filipino during the launching.

“Before, we would queue and pay just to join. Now, they have to just go and register. So, it’s really an honor for me and I feel blessed to be part of this program,” he added, reminiscing about times with his friends before.

The 25-year-old Laure, meanwhile, also bared that she also took part in such volleyball clinics before.

“Before, I was just one of the children who were sitting there, looking at who will be the volleyball player they will bring to the camps. Now, it makes me happy to see them and at the same time, I inspire them,” Laure said.

“It’s a good feeling.”

The Chery Tiggo Crossover said that such programs gave her knowledge beyond volleyball, and it actually gave her valuable experience.

“With these leagues, community sports grow and children could learn how to help each other grow their community through sports.”

From March to July, 150 communities across Luzon will take part in Gatorade’s program.