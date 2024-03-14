Rejigged rosters mark MPL Philippines Season 13

MANILA, Philippines – The coming 13th season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has seen some of the biggest roster changes since the league adapted a franchise format back in Season 8.

With many players shuffling across teams both locally and abroad, some even moving to the coaching staff, here’s a look at the team rosters for the upcoming season.

AP Bren

The reigning MPL Philippines and world champion, AP Bren remains intact with its champion roster that includes David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Michael Angelo “KyleTzy” Sayson, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Marco “Super Marco” Requitiano, Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo, Vincent “Pando” Unigo, and coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro. Former coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre has moved to Indonesia as the new head coach of RRQ Hoshi, and his vacancy is filled with former ECHO technical coach Robert "Trebor" Sanchez, who also has a world championship and local title under his belt.

Blacklist International

Last season’s runner-up, Blacklist International sees the return of KDA machine, Salic "Hadji" Imam, who switches roles from midlaner to roamer as Renejay "Renejay" Barcase sits out the season. The rest of the team remained, including Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Stephen “Sensui” Castillo, Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo, Kiel “OHEB ” Soriano, Kim “ Kimpoy ” Dela Cruz and Mark “ESON” Gerardo.

Echo

M4 champion Echo sees two additions from their development league roster moving to their MPL roster — Jhonville “Outplayed” Villar and Justine “Zaida” Palma. Another addition is rookie Edmar John “EJJJ” Clementier, who joins Echo’s main five composed of Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Alston "Sanji" Pabico, Frederic "Bennyqt" Gonzales and Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz, under head coach Harold "Tictac" Reyes. Former Echo roam, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, is now playing in Indonesia, under Echo’s sister organization, Aura Fire.

RSG Philippines

The team lost two of its key members from the previous season goldlaner Eman “EMANN” Sangco and jungler John "Irrad" Tuazon. Both members are now playing in MPL Indonesia under Bigetron Alpha and RRQ Hoshi, respectively. In their wake sees the return of former Filipino imports Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Clarence “Kousei” Camilo. Caranto had a great run in MPL Malaysia, even bagging the regular season Most Valuable Player award, while Camilo helped Cambodia’s See You Soon to their best placing in an M-Series championship.

Smart Omega

The barangay sees one of the biggest shifts in Season 13 with the acquisition of former RSG Philippines jungler John “H2WO” Salonga and former RED Esports player Dexter “Exort” Martinez. Salonga and Martinez previously played together under Nexplay EVOS and RSG Philippines before the former took a break and the latter brought his talents to Malaysia. Season 12's rookie of the season, Ron Matthew “Matt” Papag, moved to the main roster after spending most of Season 12 as part of the team’s development league roster.

ONIC Philippines

ONIC Philippines once again saw many of its former members depart the team with Kenneth "Nets" Barro and Mark "Kramm" Rusiana leaving for Malaysia to join team HomeBois and Red Giants respectively. Head coach Mark "Bluffzy" Reyes was also released, and he is now the coach of Indonesia’s Geem Fam ID. In their wake, ONIC Philippines has acquired top players Duane "Kelra" Pillas, previously of Smart Omega, and King Cyric "K1NGKONG" Perez, previously of TNC. Former Smart Omega veterans Anthony "YnoT" Senedri and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic join the team as part of its coaching staff.

Minana EVOS

Seeking redemption from a regular season exit, Minana EVOS brings back veteran Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon as the team’s midlaner from his coaching stint from the previous season. Former ONIC Philippines’ roamer John “Perkz” Sumawan joins the team, filling the void left by Borris "Brusko" Parro, who now plays for Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi.

TNC Pro Team

TNC Pro Team sees veteran Ben “Benthings” Maglaque donning on the coaching hat, making space for newly acquired roamer and former ONIC Philippines player Czedrick "Yoshinu" Romero. Former goldlaner John “Innocent” Banal has moved to Malaysia’s Red Giants, prompting analyst Robee “Yasuwo” Pormocille to shift roles, changing his IGN to “Ninjakilla”. The team also sees the return of Filipino import Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, with former ONIC Philippines’ jungler, Dean “Raizen” Sumagui completing the roster.

The 13th season of MPL Philippines begins Friday, March 15, at 4 p.m., with Minana EVOS facing off with TNC followed by AP Bren against Blacklist International.