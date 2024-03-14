Murakami-Floro takes command

Murakami and Floro complemented well under the Best Ball format at the Masters, seizing a four-point Division I lead over the tandems of King Stehmeier-Marvin Caparros and Louie Sajorda-Ryan Abdon.

MANILA, Philippines — Kazuo Murakami and Renie Floro combined for 84 points while Kenneth Kim and Ronnie Quimbo teamed up for 88 points as they set the early pace in the top two divisions of the Southwoods Invitational at the Masters and Legends course in Carmona, Cavite yesterday.

Kim and Quimbo took charge in Division II, wresting a two-point lead over the pairs of Jun Woo Cho-Chang Hyun Park and Raymond See-Dennis Gamab.