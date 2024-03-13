^

Sports

LPGT Apo golf tilt: Singson on cusp of pro breakthrough

Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 5:09pm
LPGT Apo golf tilt: Singson on cusp of pro breakthrough
Mafy Singson
Pilipinas Golf

DAVAO – Mafy Singson moved a step closer to clinching her maiden professional victory at home, unleashing a stunning finish to salvage a 72 and wrest a two-stroke lead over Sarah Ababa after two rounds of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Apo Golf Classic here Wednesday.

Unable to check her skid in breezy conditions at the Apo course, Singson turned a four-over card after 12 holes with a late burst of four birdies, spiked by a three-string feat from No. 13 that propelled her to the top at 145.

“This is my home course, so obviously I want to do well,” said Singson. “But then it’s also the home course of a few other players, so I have to keep that in mind as well.”

With just 18 holes separating her from a dream championship, the seasoned national team player underscored the need for patience and a solid performance in the final round.

“I need a lot of patience and hope to play well,” she said.

Singson is no stranger to success on the LPGT, having secured titles at Splendido Taal in 2022 and at Valley Golf last year while playing as an amateur.

She bogeyed No. 2, flubbed a tricky birdie-putt from short range on the next, bogeyed Nos. 5, 9 and 12 for the second straight time.

But she dominated the par-5 No. 13, also for the second consecutive day, and birdied the next two, both side-hillers, before gaining another stroke on the par-3 17th to complete her fiery windup for a 39-33.

Sharing her game plan for the final round, Singson said: “Fairways and greens and hope the putts will drop.”

Ababa dropped to second with a 75 for a 147. The local ace appeared headed to retaining the lead she yielded to a hot-starting Mikha Fortuna with a birdie on No. 13 but failed to match Singson’s hot finish.

Fortuna, who won the season-ending Match Play Invitational at The Country Club last November, drove past Ababa with a birdie on the first hole and stayed ahead with a frontside 37.

But the Oklahoma U product wavered with four bogeys in the first seven holes at the back and fell behind. She matched Singson’s birdie on the 17th to finish with a 76 for third at 149.

Multi-titled Chanelle Avaricio remained at fourth despite a birdie-less 78 but stood way behind Singson at 153 while Rev Alcantara matched par-72 to tie Harmie Constantino, who faltered with a 79, at fifth at 155.

After a first-round 83, Alcantara mounted her comeback with birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 3, but she struggled at the finish, bogeying Nos. 4, 6 and 8 for a 38-34.

Miya Legaspi pooled a 156 after a 78, Laurea Duque also submitted a six-over card for a 157, and rookie pro Lois Kaye Go made a 78 for joint ninth at 159 with reigning Order of Merit winner Daniella Uy, who continued to struggle with an 82 after a 77.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MAFY SINGSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

1 day ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

2 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: Golden Spikers end skid, sweep Maroons

UAAP men’s volleyball: Golden Spikers end skid, sweep Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The UST Golden Spikers snapped their three-game losing streak and swept the winless UP Fighting Maroons, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros

PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros

5 hours ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys, while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers roll past Thunder; Celtics silence Jazz

Pacers roll past Thunder; Celtics silence Jazz

6 hours ago
Myles Turner scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-game winning streak with a 121-111...
Sports
fbtw
Nata&ntilde;o, Gecosala rule Barrios Cup netfest

Nataño, Gecosala rule Barrios Cup netfest

6 hours ago
Mary Djoana Nataño emerged victorious against the fancied Dhea Cua in a gripping duel of skills and composure, snaring...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with