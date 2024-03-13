Nataño, Gecosala rule Barrios Cup netfest

Co-MVPs Krelz Jan Gecosala (left) and Dhea Cua (right) pose with host and sponsor Ronald Barrios from Midsayap, Cotabato.

MANILA, Philippines – Mary Djoana Nataño emerged victorious against the fancied Dhea Cua in a gripping duel of skills and composure, snaring a 7-6(5), 7-6(4) decision to claim the spotlight in the Ronald Barrios Cup National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Kidapawan City Club in Cotabato last weekend.

Carrying the momentum from her quarterfinal triumph over doubles partner and third seed Aika Salahuddin, Nataño survived Jasmen Kadalum, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7, in a duel of unranked players. The Cotabato City native then shocked the multi-titled Cua in a pair of closely contested sets, snaring the girls’ singles 18-and-under trophy in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

While Cua took the 16-and-U crown with a 6-2, 6-1 rout of Jannah Otico, the local talent fell short of extending her run of “double” victories following her romps in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup, and the Mayor Josef Cagas and Gov. Yvonne Cagas Championships over the past three weeks.

Despite the runner-up finish, Cua’s stellar performance still earned her MVP honors, while Midsayap, Cotabato’s Krelz Jan Gecosala shone in the boys’ side with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Julius Otoc in the 14-and-U finals.

Chad Globasa topped the boys’ 16-and-U class, thwarting Gecosala’s semis tormentor, Iñigo Barrios, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

Other winners in the week-long tournament sanctioned by Philta, PPS-NTC and UTR, were Job Albretch of Cotabato City, Kresthan Belacas of Mlang, Princess Placa of Digos City, Justine Gumbao of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, and Francis Dimzon of Maragusan, Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, action in the long-running talent-search, sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, starts Thursday at the Inigos Resort in Lucena. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Albretch repelled Pete Andre Cua, 6-4, 6-2, to secure the boys’ 18-and-U plum, Belacas trounced Jaycee Compa, 6-2 6-2, for the boys’ 12-and-U diadem, Placa upended top seed Jamnah Otico, 3-6, 7-6(9), 10-5, for the girls’ 14-and-U crown, Gumbao repulsed No. 1 Daneea Sinsuat, 7-5, 6-2, for the girls’ 12-and-U title, and Dimzon booked another 10-and-U unisex trophy with a 4-1, 4-1 romp over Francis Pilapil.

Meanwhile, the Cua-Sanschena Francisco and the Albretch-Arpha Sarip III tandem (18-and-U) led the doubles winners, who included Jamnah Otico and Helle Sira, and Belacas and Julius Otoc (14-and-U), and Dimzon and Sinsuat (10-and-U unisex).