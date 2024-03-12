^

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 5:20pm
Pinoyliga CEO and founder Benny Benitez
MANILA, Philippines – A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte Sports Center in Binan, Laguna.

Reigning UAAP men’s basketball champion La Salle and NCAA counterpart San Beda lead the stacked up cast seeing action in the three-month long tournament as announced by Pinoyliga CEO and founder Benny Benitez in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Joining the Green Archers and Red Lions are the Adamson Falcons, UP Fighting Maroons, FEU Tamaraws, NU Bulldogs, UE Red Warriors, Mapua Cardinals, Lyceum Pirates, and Perpetual Help Altas; while two teams outside of the UAAP and NCAA in Enderun Titans and the Guang Ming College in Tagaytay.

Still for confirmation are the UST Tigers, Arellano Chiefs, JRU Heavy Bombers, San Sebastian Stags, Our Lady of Fatima, and defending Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup champion Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The preseason meet features mostly the Team A of the participating collegiate teams, said Benitez in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, MILO, and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, ArenaPlus.

“There’s a lot of ‘A’ players that will see action. At the same time, there’s also the opportunity not only to gauge your team but also your (new) recruit,” added Benitez.

Games will be played every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Enderun College gymnasium, although other venues are also being considered such as the Emilio Aguinaldo College and gymnasiums, which can hold bigger audiences.

“We’re also looking out for bigger venues because there are sponsors who would like to support the big games that we have and they’re looking for us to hold it on big venues,” said Benitez.

The teams will be divided into two groups, with the top teams in each bracket advancing outright to the semis.

The three lowest ranked teams are eliminated outright, while teams which finished at nos. 3-6 will engage each other in the quarterfinals, with two higher ranked squads enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

The semifinals and the finals are both knockout games.

Ateneo beat NU in a thrilling finale last year, 65-63, to win the championship at the Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas.

The Red Warriors, featuring the likes of Rey Remogat, Kyle Paranada, Gani Stevens, and Harvey Pagsanjan, won the inaugural title in 2022.

