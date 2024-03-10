^

Sports

Lady Spikers outclass winless Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 6:23pm
Lady Spikers outclass winless Maroons
Angel Canino (12) came up big for the La Salle Green Archers.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers showed their championship pedigree, sweeping the hapless University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday.

The defending champions hardly broke a sweat in keeping the Fighting Maroons winless in five contests so far.

La Salle showed top-notch composure in the game, countering strong plays by the Fighting Maroons with stronger finishes.

Angel Canino finished with 16 points for the Lady Spikers, who needed just a little over 90 minutes to tally their third straight win.

Shevana Laput backstopped Canino with nine points while Thea Gagate had eight.

Joan Monares had nine points for the Fighting Maroons.

Nina Ytang and Irah Jaboneta had seven markers apiece for UP.

La Salle, now tied with NU with identical 5-1 slates, will figure in an all-out brawl against the Lady Bulldogs next Saturday.

UP, on the other hand, will face the undefeated UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday.

Despite the win, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo stressed the team’s need to be consistent.

“Although we won by straight sets, our movement is still lacking a bit. We need to polish our game going to NU’s game next week,” Orcullo told reporters in Filipino.

“We have to work on our lapses and what we need to correct. We have to have good connection.”

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Big J

The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 day ago
Love him or leave him.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual, Letran favored

Perpetual, Letran favored

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help and Letran try to arrange an interesting title clash while Mapua and San Sebastian set out to...
Sports
fbtw
'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From 10 brave souls, the Philippines’ Olympic boxing hopes now rest on the last Filipinos standing — Nesthy Petecio,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Robert Bolick tallied a new career-high 46 points and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

19 hours ago
Lucas de Guzman did it again.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs are banking on the contributions of the whole team as momentum slowly shifts to last...
Sports
fbtw
Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help hatched a massive surprise in unlikely hero Jan Roluna as it downed Mapua, 96-91, on Sunday and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs blasted the plummeting University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers and the National University Bulldogs continued their hot streaks and made quick work of their...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

6 hours ago
Two brand new cars, an Alaska cruise for two, and an array of premium prizes will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with