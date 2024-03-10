Lady Spikers outclass winless Maroons

Angel Canino (12) came up big for the La Salle Green Archers.

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers showed their championship pedigree, sweeping the hapless University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday.

The defending champions hardly broke a sweat in keeping the Fighting Maroons winless in five contests so far.

La Salle showed top-notch composure in the game, countering strong plays by the Fighting Maroons with stronger finishes.

Angel Canino finished with 16 points for the Lady Spikers, who needed just a little over 90 minutes to tally their third straight win.

Shevana Laput backstopped Canino with nine points while Thea Gagate had eight.

Joan Monares had nine points for the Fighting Maroons.

Nina Ytang and Irah Jaboneta had seven markers apiece for UP.

La Salle, now tied with NU with identical 5-1 slates, will figure in an all-out brawl against the Lady Bulldogs next Saturday.

UP, on the other hand, will face the undefeated UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday.

Despite the win, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo stressed the team’s need to be consistent.

“Although we won by straight sets, our movement is still lacking a bit. We need to polish our game going to NU’s game next week,” Orcullo told reporters in Filipino.

“We have to work on our lapses and what we need to correct. We have to have good connection.”