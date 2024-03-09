^

Malixi fades with 78 as Korean amateur takes control

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 8:48pm
Malixi fades with 78 as Korean amateur takes control
Rianne Malixi
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – Facing setbacks on moving day, Rianne Malixi endured a challenging round, including a day-long struggle with her short irons, resulting in a frustrating 78 and a major drop in standings in the Singapore Women’s Open at the Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course Saturday.

As Korean amateur Soomin Oh showed up the pros in the pivotal round with a 66 and stormed ahead by three, Malixi encountered early tests and failed to recover, tumbling from Top 10 to joint 48th with a 54-hole total of 216.

Coming off back-to-back 69s in the weather-delayed first two rounds, Malixi groped for form early, bogeying No. 2, which she birdied in the first two days. She then dropped two strokes on the par-3 No. 4 and conceded another shot on the seventh.

While she momentarily halted her skid with a birdie on No. 9, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker missed a couple of chances in the first four holes at the back. Her troubles with short irons continued, resulting in another double bogey on No. 14, also a par-3.

She also failed to get up and down on the par-5 18th and wound up with a pair of 39s.

Her even-par overall total dropped her 14 strokes off Oh, who birdied the last two holes to fire a six-under card for an impressive 14-under 202 total.

She led compatriots Shinsil Bang and Jaehee Kim by three as Bang missed grabbing solo second with a last-hole mishap for a 70 and Kim birdied the last to save a 71 for 205s.

Thai ace Patty Tavatanakit, who shared the lead with the Koreans in one stretch, blew a three-under card with a mishap on the closing par-5 hole, settling for a 70 and slipping to joint fourth at 206 with Yunji Jeong (67), Seunghui Ro (68), Youmin Hwang (70) and Doeun Park (71).

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina overcame a two-over card at the back with birdies on Nos. 1 and 9 as she salvaged a 72 for joint 54th at 217, while Samantha Bruce bogeyed the last two holes in a similar frontside finish to falter with a 74. She dropped to tied 62nd at 218.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
