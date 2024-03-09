^

Sports

Chiba, Seoul dispute EASL crown in 1-game showdown

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 2:28pm
Chiba, Seoul dispute EASL crown in 1-game showdown
Jameel Warney (34)
East Asia Super League

LAPU-LAPU CITY – Then there were two. 

The battle lines are drawn as undefeated Chiba of Japan and Seoul of South Korea duke it out in an expected fiery mano-a-mano for the East Asia Super League crown Sunday at the Hoops Dome here.

The Jets and the Knights, albeit with little to no break, march on to the field at 8 p.m. in the one-game title showdown to earn the bragging rights as the best club in all of East Asia plus a whopping $1-million grand prize. 

At 5 p.m., Filipino import Rhenz Abando and former titlist Anyang tussle with New Taipei sans injured ace Jeremy Lin for the bronze medal of the EASL, which has been participated by eight team across the Pacific in an inaugural home-and-away format since last year.

“We’ve been second in the past years. We will try to win it all,” said Jameel Warney, who anchored Seoul’s long overdue revenge on Korean rival Anyang, 94-79, in the Final Four Friday night. 

Warney cemented his stature as the EASL’s top gun with 38 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as the Knights finally got one on the Red Boosters after two straight heartbreaks in the EASL Champions Week and the Korean Basketball League (KBL) finals last year. 

The seasoned American reinforcement can bank on the support from fellow import Leon Williams as well as the steady shooting from snipers Jaehyun Oh and Youngjun An for the wards of coach Chun Hee-chul. 

But the favor is still on Chiba. 

The former Japan B. League champion, led by national team captain Yuki Togashi with 28 points, scored a feisty 92-84 win over the Jeremy Lin-less New Taipei in the other semis bracket to extend its unbeaten campaign to seven games.

“Our job is not finished. We will still come back against a really strong SK team,” said coach John Patrick, whose squad drew solid support from imports Xavier Cooks (24 points, 22 rebounds) and John Mooney (22 points and 12 rebounds) in fending off New Taipei.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

EAST ASIA SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Big J

The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 16 hours ago
Love him or leave him.
Sports
fbtw
Seoul SK reaches EASL final

Seoul SK reaches EASL final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Vengeful Seoul SK finally solved the puzzle of title holder Anyang led by Filipino import Rhenz Abando, scoring a convincing...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio advances, 4 others fail

Petecio advances, 4 others fail

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
“Maglalaro ako sa Paris.”
Sports
fbtw
Great start for Osaka

Great start for Osaka

16 hours ago
Naomi Osaka powered through on a third match point to advance to the second round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters...
Sports
fbtw
Northport delivers

Northport delivers

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
For a change, NorthPort didn’t go through a grueling overtime game. But still, the Batang Pier had to sweat it out before...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NorthPort bench steps up amid foul-riddled Tolentino in win vs Phoenix

NorthPort bench steps up amid foul-riddled Tolentino in win vs Phoenix

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino having an unusually quiet game, the Batang Pier had a massive boost from the bench to...
Sports
fbtw
Valdez stresses importance of rest for Creamline's success

Valdez stresses importance of rest for Creamline's success

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Rest and recovery are the key components to success for Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers as they aim to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Swiatek steam ahead, Murray out at Indian Wells

Sinner, Swiatek steam ahead, Murray out at Indian Wells

5 hours ago
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek led the charge into the third round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters with identical runaway...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Thompson sidelined with back injury

Ginebra's Thompson sidelined with back injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra playmaker Scottie Thompson is expected to miss a number of games due to a back injury, Gin Kings head coach...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with