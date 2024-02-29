^

Fierce battle up as Regular Interclub unfolds

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 2:13pm
MANILA, Philippines – The PAL Men’s Regular Interclub unwraps Friday, March 1, across two challenging southern courses, with Manila Southwoods seeking to extend its dominance with a formidable lineup; Eastridge ready to halt its run with a robust roster; and Del Monte eyeing a dual-title sweep.

Many-time national team standout Aidric Chan hopes to steer the Carmona-based squad to another championship before vying in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School in Davao next week with support from Ryan Monsalve, Lanz Uy, Masaichi Otake, Shinichi Suzuki, Zach Castro, Miko Granada and veteran Junjun Plana.

But Eastridge is optimistic about its chances for a top finish after placing second in Cebu last year while Del Monte expects to make a strong title run after topping the Seniors play last week.

South Pacific Davao, made up of some of the country’s leading junior players, also hopes to figure in the title race, guaranteeing fierce action in all four days of the championship at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro and at the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

In a historic shift, the tournament adopts a four-to-play, three-to-count format.

Eastridge is bannered by Gary Sales, Edison Tabalin, Alexander Bisera, Ronel Tagaan, Jhondie Quibol, Chris Remata, Loyd Labrador and Jeffrey Lumbo.

Del Monte won the Championship division the last time the PAL Interclub was held here in 2011.

Following a breakthrough in the senior event last week, Del Monte, who ruled the Championship Division the last time the Interclub was held here in 2011, is gunning for a rare sweep.

“We are going for it,” said Del Monte skipper Yoyoy Velez, one of three senior team members playing in the Regular tournament.

Julius Bautista, a member of the 2011 squad, is in Del Monte’s first team as well as top junior players Xhylas Luzon and Cliff Nuneza.

South Pacific Davao looms as the dark horse, aiming to create an immediate impact in its Interclub debut on a team built around the region’s top junior golfers, led by Nino Villasencio.

Play in the Championship class kicks off at Pueblo before moving to Del Monte in the next two days. The final round will be played back at Pueblo.

Keen competition is also seen in the Founders division with many-time champion Canlubang marking its return after a five-year absence.

Expected also to contend are Cebu Country Club, Orchard, Del Monte Team 2, and Wack Wack, among others.

