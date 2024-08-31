^

Sports

Late miscue tempers Tabuena’s charge in Indonesia Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 5:25pm
Late miscue tempers Tabuenaâ��s charge in Indonesia Open
Miguel Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena mounted a remarkable comeback from nine strokes down, narrowing the gap to just two shots before a late misstep on the final hole curtailed his spirited charge in the Indonesia Open on Saturday.

Despite the setback, Tabuena's six-under 65 at the Damai Indah Golf Course was enough to thrust him back into contention, amassing an 11-under 202 total, just three shots shy of leader Aaron Wilkin.

The Australian, who shattered the 30-year course record with a 61 on Thursday, rebounded from a lackluster second-round 71 with a solid 67, reclaiming the lead with a 199 total.

His round of 33-34 included six birdies against two bogeys, giving him a shaky one-shot advantage heading into the final round of the $500,000 Asian Tour event.

However, the battle for the title remains intense, with four players trailing closely at 200, including halfway leader Sampson Zheng, who struggled to a 72 following his 63, alongside Ervin Chang and former Philippine Open champion Steve Lewton, who both carded 66s, and Ho Yu-Cheng, who matched Tabuena’s 65.

Liu Yanwei sits alone in sixth at 201 after a 67, while Travis Smyth equaled Tabuena’s 202 with the day’s best score, a sizzling 64.Backed by ICTSI, Tabuena is eyeing a follow-up to his last Asian Tour victory in India last year.

He has dominated the front nine of the par-71 layout, playing it 12-under across three days.In Saturday's pivotal round, he tallied four birdies on the front side and added three more on the back, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.However, a wayward drive on the par-4 18th led to a missed green and a two-putt bogey, marring an otherwise flawless round.

Despite the late stumble, Tabuena remains optimistic about his chances, anticipating a thrilling final round showdown filled with power, strategy and nerves as multiple contenders vie for the coveted championship.

In contrast, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban continued to struggle, carding a 77 and slipping to last place at 72nd with a 218 total.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters pummel winless Phoenix

Painters pummel winless Phoenix

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters continued their undefeated run in the PBA Governors’ Cup while keeping the import-less...
Sports
fbtw
Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings

Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Kingslayers.
Sports
fbtw
A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
Freddy Gonzalez has been a byword in the sport of football in our country for the longest time. He was one of the few players...
Sports
fbtw
Javier rules charity golf

Javier rules charity golf

17 hours ago
Led by the consistent Vio Javier, the first “Kamanggagawa ni San Jose” tournament was a smashing success at the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT quartet eyes bringing 3x3 closer to Filipinos with tournament, camp at Okada

TNT quartet eyes bringing 3x3 closer to Filipinos with tournament, camp at Okada

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
TNT Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen along with her three players Chester Saldua, Samboy De Leon, and Matthew Salem are out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Three-putt miscues slow down Tabuena's charge

Three-putt miscues slow down Tabuena's charge

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena endured a roller-coaster round at the Indonesia Open on Friday, nearly squandering a red-hot start before settling...
Sports
fbtw
New import a boon for Blackwater

New import a boon for Blackwater

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A blessing in disguise.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan vaults to joint 2nd after scorching 66

Pagdanganan vaults to joint 2nd after scorching 66

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan delivered a spectacular six-under 66, catapulting herself into a tie for second place alongside Robyn Choi...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All is fragile', Guiao reminds Painters amid strong, undefeated start

‘All is fragile', Guiao reminds Painters amid strong, undefeated start

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite being the lone remaining undefeated team in the PBA Governors’ Cup, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with