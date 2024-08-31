^

Sports

Taekwondo jin Ganapin advances in Paralympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 4:28pm
Taekwondo jin Ganapin advances in Paralympics
Allain Ganapin
Screenshot / Paralympic Games YouTube

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino paralympian Allain Ganapin is off to the round of 16 of the men’s K44 -80 kg taekwondo competition in the Paris Paralympics Saturday afternoon (Manila time)

Ganapin showcased his mastery over Hadi Hassanzada of the Refugee Paralympic Team, 22-13.

Hassanzada led by three, 10-7, after a body kick at the 2:41 mark of the bout.

The 26-year-old Ganapin, though first connected on a body kick, then a turning kick and three consecutive body kicks to take complete control of the match, 18-10, with 1:14 to go.

A body kick by the 31-year-old and a gam-jeon (error) against Ganapin kept Hassanzada in it, but back-to-back body kicks by Ganapin iced the match, 22-13.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Filipino, as he faces Azerbaijan’s Abulfaz Abuzarli later at 4:53 p.m.

vuukle comment

PARIS PARALYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters pummel winless Phoenix

Painters pummel winless Phoenix

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters continued their undefeated run in the PBA Governors’ Cup while keeping the import-less...
Sports
fbtw
Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings

Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Kingslayers.
Sports
fbtw
A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
Freddy Gonzalez has been a byword in the sport of football in our country for the longest time. He was one of the few players...
Sports
fbtw
Javier rules charity golf

Javier rules charity golf

17 hours ago
Led by the consistent Vio Javier, the first “Kamanggagawa ni San Jose” tournament was a smashing success at the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT quartet eyes bringing 3x3 closer to Filipinos with tournament, camp at Okada

TNT quartet eyes bringing 3x3 closer to Filipinos with tournament, camp at Okada

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
TNT Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen along with her three players Chester Saldua, Samboy De Leon, and Matthew Salem are out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New import a boon for Blackwater

New import a boon for Blackwater

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A blessing in disguise.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan vaults to joint 2nd after scorching 66

Pagdanganan vaults to joint 2nd after scorching 66

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan delivered a spectacular six-under 66, catapulting herself into a tie for second place alongside Robyn Choi...
Sports
fbtw
Morikawa closes in on Scheffler at Tour Championship

Morikawa closes in on Scheffler at Tour Championship

7 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler saw his lead in the race for the season-ending Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title cut to...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff keeps US Open repeat bid alive, Tiafoe outlasts Shelton

Gauff keeps US Open repeat bid alive, Tiafoe outlasts Shelton

8 hours ago
Coco Gauff survived late-match drama to keep her US Open title defense alive with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with