Taekwondo jin Ganapin advances in Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino paralympian Allain Ganapin is off to the round of 16 of the men’s K44 -80 kg taekwondo competition in the Paris Paralympics Saturday afternoon (Manila time)

Ganapin showcased his mastery over Hadi Hassanzada of the Refugee Paralympic Team, 22-13.

Hassanzada led by three, 10-7, after a body kick at the 2:41 mark of the bout.

The 26-year-old Ganapin, though first connected on a body kick, then a turning kick and three consecutive body kicks to take complete control of the match, 18-10, with 1:14 to go.

A body kick by the 31-year-old and a gam-jeon (error) against Ganapin kept Hassanzada in it, but back-to-back body kicks by Ganapin iced the match, 22-13.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Filipino, as he faces Azerbaijan’s Abulfaz Abuzarli later at 4:53 p.m.