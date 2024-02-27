^

Tamayo not playing in MPBL, says management 

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 4:13pm
Carl Tamayo
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to reports, Gilas Pilipinas forward Carl Tamayo will not suit up in the MPBL.

His management Virtual Playground said there is no truth in the reports that surfaced after Tamayo’s commendable campaign for Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers over the weekend.

Multiple online posts claimed that Tamayo is bound for the Manila Stars in the MPBL next month while awaiting the next games of Gilas, which will not be back in action until July for the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

For now, Tamayo’s attention is solely focused on the national team with plans to pursue his pro stint after parting ways with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

“Tamayo is currently only committed to Gilas Pilipinas while weighing options on his professional basketball career,” said the agency.

A product of the University of the Philippines, the 6-foot-8 ace was granted release by the Golden Kings last month after only a season marked by limited action with only 12.5 minutes this season for averages of 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The ex-Batang Gilas standout returned to the country right after to assess his next step before being selected by new and permanent head coach Tim Cone to be one of the Gilas pillars in the years to come, especially the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Tamayo, the former UAAP Rookie of the Year and Mythical Five, averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games for Gilas that went unbeaten against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

