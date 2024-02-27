^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Falcons eye follow-up wins

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 2:52pm
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Falcons eye follow-up wins
The Adamson Lady Falcons
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. – NU vs AdU (men)
12 p.m. – ADMU vs UP (men)
2 p.m. – NU vs AdU (women)
4 p.m. – ADMU vs UP (women)

MANILA, Philippines – Both out to string a streak, contenders National University and Adamson University lock horns in a marquee duel as winless Ateneo and the University of the Philippines spike for first victory in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 2 p.m., with the Lady Bulldogs (1-1) and the Lady Falcons (1-1) seeking a follow-up to their breakthrough wins to stabilize their Final Four bid after flat starts.

Still listless in two games so far, the Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons collide in the main game at 4 p.m. to mark the first encounter of former Ateneo mentor Oliver Almadro — now with UP — against his former team.

NU, finalists of the last two seasons, bowed to unbeaten University of Santo Tomas in straight sets while Adamson absorbed the same fate against reigning champion La Salle in last week’s opener.

But both teams were quick to regain their groove with NU escaping Ateneo in a five-set thriller followed by Adamson’s short work of UP in straight sets entering their big game.

The lucky winner gets to catch La Salle, which tasted its first loss at the expense of Santo Tomas last weekend, for the joint second spot nearing the halfway mark of the first round.

“We need to adjust, especially against Adamson,” said coach Norman Miguel after a shaky start so far in his UAAP return, noting the necessary improvements on net and floor defense. “Doble trabaho para sa amin.”

The same mindset goes for the Lady Falcons in a learning curve under new head coach JP Yude, who’s also the mentor of the Baby Falcons in a historic 14-0 sweep of UAAP girls’ volleyball for the school's first juniors title.

“It’s a test of character and attitude for us (against NU). Kailangan namin ay one game at a time, one training at a time. Kailangan trabahuhin talaga para makapasok sa Final Four,” he said.

Meanwhile in the men’s division, three-time champion NU (1-1) also wants a stabilizing win against Adamson (1-1) at 12 noon after the battle between Ateneo (1-1) and winless UP (0-2) at 10 a.m.

The Bulldogs, after having its 34-game, five-year streak snapped in the opener against Santo Tomas, trumped Ateneo in straight sets to get back on track with a win Wednesday pushing them to three-way with tie at No. 2 with UST and La Salle.

Far Eastern University paces the men’s play with a perfect start so far in three games.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

LADY FALCONS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

1 day ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas simply could not be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Detroit coach rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped

Detroit coach rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped

3 hours ago
Detroit coach Monty Williams slammed NBA refs for making the "worst call of the season" after the Pistons slumped to an agonizing...
Sports
fbtw
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

4 hours ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

5 hours ago
Andy Murray suggested he may retire within the next "few months" after winning his opening match in Dubai on Monday (Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
National Cockers Alliance Holds 3rd 6-cock derby today

National Cockers Alliance Holds 3rd 6-cock derby today

16 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance announces its 6-cock derby today, Feb. 27, 2024, Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with