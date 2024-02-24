UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win
MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons notched their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after making quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 Saturday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
UP cut a 19-13 lead to just one, 19-18, with five straight points.
Adamson then scored three straight points to grab a 22-18 lead capped by a heads-up play by Ronn Domingo, who found the open spot.
The lead was cut anew to two, 23-21, with a kill by Daniel Nicolas.
However, Nicolas made a crucial service error to push the Falcons to match point, 24-21.
An error by Adamson kept UP alive, but a Joel Menor hit that was ruled a check ball ended the game, 25-22.
Jude Aguilar led Adamson with 14 points, with 10 coming from attacks, three from blocks and a service ace.
Mark Coguimbal added 11 markers.
Louis Gamban was the lone Fighting Maroon in double digits with 10 points off nine attacks and an ace.
UP committed a total of 24 errors compared to 20 for Adamson.
Adamson is now holding a 1-1 win-loss record in the men’s play. UP dropped to 0-2 in the season.
- Latest
- Trending