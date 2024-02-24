^

UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 11:54am
The Adamson Soaring Falcons tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons notched their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after making quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 Saturday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UP cut a 19-13 lead to just one, 19-18, with five straight points.

Adamson then scored three straight points to grab a 22-18 lead capped by a heads-up play by Ronn Domingo, who found the open spot.

The lead was cut anew to two, 23-21, with a kill by Daniel Nicolas.

However, Nicolas made a crucial service error to push the Falcons to match point, 24-21.

An error by Adamson kept UP alive, but a Joel Menor hit that was ruled a check ball ended the game, 25-22.

Jude Aguilar led Adamson with 14 points, with 10 coming from attacks, three from blocks and a service ace.

Mark Coguimbal added 11 markers.

Louis Gamban was the lone Fighting Maroon in double digits with 10 points off nine attacks and an ace.

UP committed a total of 24 errors compared to 20 for Adamson. 

Adamson is now holding a 1-1 win-loss record in the men’s play. UP dropped to 0-2 in the season.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

UAAP VOLLEYBALL

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
