Eala loses to Hungarian foe in W75 Porto quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 11:02am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Porto quarterfinals in Portugal after absorbing a tough loss against Hungary’s Anna Bondar, 4-6, 7-6(3), 1-6.

Eala fought tooth and nail early on, tying the first set at 4-4.

However, she ultimately let go as her return went out, giving the first set to Bondar, 6-4.

In the second set, the 18-year-old Filipina went up 4-2 as she looked more comfortable.

The second-seeded Hungarian, however, won the next three games capped by an ace to take a 5-4 lead.

Eala was able to tie the set after winning the crucial 10th game as Bondar’s return went straight to the net.

The Filipina tennister then forced a tiebreak, which she won, 7-3.

In the final set, the World No. 120 singles’ tennister jumped to a 4-0 lead with a dominant play.

Eala was able to salvage a match, as she tried to inch closer, 4-1.

However, the 188-ranked Filipina simply ran out of gas and dropped her next two games to kiss her W75 Porto journey goodbye.

Bondar will be facing Switzerland’s Celine Naef next in the semifinals.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
