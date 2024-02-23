^

Sports

Saso, Pagdanganan power way back into contention

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 5:15pm
Saso, Pagdanganan power way back into contention
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan pounded the long holes of the Siam Country Club’s Old course with their remarkable power as they fired 69 and a 68, respectively, keeping their respective bids alive after 36 holes of the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi Friday.

Saso birdied all four par-5s, including the last hole on No. 18, overcoming a double bogey miscue on No. 6 to shoot a second straight three-under card and improve from a share of 19th to joint 17th with six others at 138.

She stood four strokes off the pace, though, as Swede Madelene Sagstrom and Thai Patty Tavatanakit matched 67s for the second straight day and capitalized on Sei Young Kim’s late-round mishaps to force a tie at 10-under 134.

The Korean grabbed the lead with a six-under card after 11 holes, highlighted by an eagle on No. 7. But she wavered with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 17 and slipped into a three-way tie with a 68.

With Swiss Albane Valenzuea shooting a 65, young Jaravee Boonchant carding a 67 and Korean Hyo Joo Kim putting in a 68 for 135s, the battle for third round control intensified. This even as Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Japan’s Ayaka Furue caught up with erstwhile leader Peiyun Chien at 136, setting the stage for an exciting battle in the pivotal round of the $1.7-million championship.

Henseleit produced a second straight 68, Furue made a 69 while Chien shot two birdies but fumbled with a double bogey on No. 15 for a 72 after a fiery 64 Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saso’s performance highlighted her caliber as a player seeking her first victory since the US Women’s Open in 2021. Despite some challenges, she recovered from errant shots and putting woes with a 28-putt showing.

After dominating the par-5 No. 1, Saso made a couple of mishits, leading to a 6 on the par-4 sixth. But she quickly regained the shots with birdies on Nos. 7, another par-5, and the par-3 eighth.

She used the momentum to pick up strokes on Nos. 10, the third long hole, and par-4 14th and rebounded from another mishap on No. 15 with that closing birdie for a 35-34.

Pagdanganan also put on display her shotmaking prowess missing in her first round 71 as she birdied all but one of the par-5s to fashion out a four-under card and jump from tied 42nd to a share of 24th at 139, five shots off the leaders.

Teeing off at the backside, Pagdanganan broke a spate of pars with a birdie on the par-4 No. 15 then birdied Nos. 18, 1 and 3 then bouncing back from a miscue on the challenging No. 6 with another birdie on the seventh on her way to a pair of 34s.

While ICTSI teammate Saso slowed down a 267-yard driving norm from a 278-yard clip in the first round, Pagdanganan improved her driving distance from 267 yards to 282 yards, hitting 11 fairways.

She also missed only three greens but wrestled a bit with her putter, missing a couple of chances and ending up with 30 putts.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash

Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Reigning WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue wore his poker face in Thursday’s final press conference and said the...
Sports
fbtw
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

18 hours ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

By Abac Cordero | 22 hours ago
Former IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario recorded a spectacular come-from-behind, fourth-round knockout win over Tanes...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pulls away in the 3rd for 30-point beatdown of Hong Kong

Gilas pulls away in the 3rd for 30-point beatdown of Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
It is a shining dawn of a new era for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rips Hong Kong

Gilas rips Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
And Gilas Pilipinas got the show on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diamante shines anew as Squires rally to shoot down Robins

Diamante shines anew as Squires rally to shoot down Robins

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Letran rode on another gem of a performance by George Diamante as it dealt Mapua its first defeat — a come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Blue Eagles eye bounce-back wins

Lady Bulldogs, Blue Eagles eye bounce-back wins

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Opening-day losers want no less than a big rebound although against each other as they try to barge into the winner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Missing about four months of basketball, Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee had “a lot of rust to brush...
Sports
fbtw
South Cotabato enters semis in MPBL preseason tourney

South Cotabato enters semis in MPBL preseason tourney

4 hours ago
South Cotabato banked on John Wilson and Enzo Joson to subdue Bataan, 88-75, late Thursday and become the first semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with