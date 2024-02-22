Gilas pulls away in the 3rd for 30-point beatdown of Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – It is a shining dawn of a new era for Gilas Pilipinas.

Gilas used a massive third quarter to pull away from Hong Kong, 94-64, Thursday night at the Tsuen Wan Stadium in Hong Kong.

The Nationals led by just four, 41-37, at the half following a late layup by Oliver Xu.

They then started to run away as the lead ballooned to 12, 53-41, in the third frame with an and-one play by Calvin Oftana.

Four straight points by Hong Kong, capped by a pair of free throws by Sui Hung Yeung, cut the lead to eight, 45-53.

Gilas then put the pedal to the metal, responding with an 18-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by Chris Newsome with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter and a late block by Scottie Thompson to grab an insurmountable 71-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

This was enough separation as the Philippines breezed through until the end.

A deuce by Duncan Reid cut the lead to 19, 73-54, with about seven minutes left in the game.

The Philippine lead, however, grew to the final 30-point cushion, 94-64, with less than a minute remaining with a layup by Brownlee.

Brownlee led Gilas to the win with a game-high 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Kevin Quiambao added 15 points in 17 minutes.

Starting center Kai Sotto had a field day inside with 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes.

Shiu Wah Leung spearheaded the home team with 15 points, with all of his field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Gilas will be face Chinese Taipei next on Sunday, February 25, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.