Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

Abac Cordero - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 7:12pm
TOKYO – Former IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario recorded a spectacular come-from-behind, fourth-round knockout win over Tanes Onjunta of Thailand Thursday night in a non-title fight at the Korakuen Hall here.

The 26-year-old Apolinario, who relinquished his IBO crown so he could shoot for a major title, went down from a right cross early in the third round but managed to fight on. An accidental clash of heads in the closing seconds left the Thai with a big cut over his left eye.

In the fourth, Apolinario turned things around and knocked his opponent down with a minute gone. Then he went for the kill and landed a powerful uppercut by the neutral corner. It was clear that Onjuntas, who dropped to the canvas like he was shot, could not continue.  

Apolinario, of Sanman Boxing, raised his unbeaten record to 20-0 with 14 knockouts and primed himself up for the IBF title, while Onjuntas dropped to 12-2-6.

