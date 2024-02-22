UST’s Poyos, UE’s Dongallo figure in explosive rookie duel

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of super rookies, UST’s Angeline Poyos got the upper hand.

Poyos led the Golden Tigresses to a four-set, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Casiey Dongallo and the UE Lady Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

Poyos had 24 points off of 19 attacks, two blocks and three service aces.

Dongallo, on the other hand, had 23 markers off 22 attacks and a block.

The matchup was an exciting affair between the two offensive juggernauts, showing volleyball maturity ahead of their collegiate experience.

After the game, the two had nothing but praises for each other.

The UST ace said that ever since matching up with Dongallo in the high school ranks, the latter is already a great player.

“[Our first matchup in the UAAP] is okay, because we already faced each other in high school,” the 20-year-old, who previously suited up for UST high school, said.

“I could say that skill-wise, she is very good. So thankfully, we won,” she added.

For her part, Dongallo, who was a star for the California Academy in high school, said that Poyos is “really a great player.”

“Knowing that her height is a bit small, she is very great. She is a strong competitor,” the UE rookie said.

Besides notching a win over her fellow rookie, Poyos expressed satisfaction with her performance so far in the tournament having helped her team win back-to-back games.

“With the way I am playing now, I could say I am satisfied and I am able to give my best. Whatever I was lacking in the first game, I am able to fill it,” said the 5-foot-8 volleybelle, who had 16 points in UST’s stunning sweep of the NU Lady Bulldogs over the weekend.

“I am happy to redeem myself for this game and I hope I get more consistent in the next games.”

UST will be facing a tall task against defending champion La Salle on Sunday.