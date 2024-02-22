Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

MANILA, Philippines – Lone all-Filipino squad Team Secret survived the group stages of the VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament after winning against fellow Group B teams DetonatioN FocusMe and Talon Esports to book their slot in the play-ins for the playoffs.

The Adobo Gang suffered first game jitters against Talon Esports, according to coach, Evan "Warbirds" Olzem, which relegated them to the elimination matches. Finding their groove, Team Secret swept DetonatioN FocusMe to set up a rematch with Talon Esports for the deciding match of Group B.

In the first map, Breeze, the Filipinos were out for revenge, leading the half 8-4. But Talon Esports fought their way back to inch closer for the lead. Eventually, the lead Team Secret sustained from the early rounds of the map was enough to secure the win, 13-8.

In Ascent, Talon Esports was seen leading 5-7 at the half, making people think the match-up was heading for a decider. But Team Secret showed Talon Esports the door by taking eight rounds consecutively, not letting Talon Esports secure another point to end the map at 13-7.

Win the win, Team Secret secured a spot in the play-ins happening Thursday. They will face the runners-up of Groups A and C, ZETA Division and Gen.G Esports, respectively, for the last spot in the tournament’s playoffs.