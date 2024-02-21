High hopes for Filipino golf aces as IS Oman unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban seeks redemption, eager to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the Malaysian Open as he joins compatriots Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que in the International Series Oman beginning Thursday, February 22, at the Al Mouj Golf in Muscat.

The $2-million event marks the first of 10 IS championships this season and is the second stop of this year’s Asian Tour following last week’s kickoff leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

Quiban showed promise with an impressive 65 in the first round for joint sixth but wobbled with a 75 in the next and missed the cut. Tabuena, on the other hand, tied for 13th despite a run of four-under cards at the Mines Resort and Golf Club, while Que faltered with a closing 71 and wound up joint 31st.

Raring for a fresh start, the Filipino aces set out for morning tee-offs in expected calm conditions, with Quiban drawing Aaron Wilkin of Australia and Englishman William Harrold in the first flight at 6:45 a.m.

Que launches his drive next at 6:55 a.m. with India’s Shiv Kapur and Hudson Swafford of the US, while Tabuena aims to measure up against former major champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and American Peter Uihlein in the 7:25 a.m. flight on No. 10.

Defending champion Takumi Kanaya of Japan and last week’s Malaysian Open winner David Puig of Spain banner the strong field that includes former US Masters titlist Charl Schwartzel, also of South Africa, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Anirban Lahiri of India, and Asian Tour stalwarts Taichi Kho of Hong Kong and seasoned Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Quiban is also scheduled to compete in the New Zealand Open on Feb, 29-March 3, the second leg of the Asian Tour, while Tabuena and Que rejoin Quiban in the second IS leg in Macau on March 14-17.