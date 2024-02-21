^

Obiena strikes gold in Croatia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 10:30am
Obiena strikes gold in Croatia
EJ Obiena
Facebook / EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena bagged his first gold medal of the year after dominating the Memorial Josip Gasparac indoor event in Croatia.

Obiena cleared the 5.83-meter mark to take home his first gold of the year.

He finished over Portugal’s Pedro Buaro, who came in second with 5.73 meters, and Olen Tray Oates of the United States, who finished with 5.61 meters.

“Indoor season [has] finally kicked off. 5.83 for the win here,” Obiena posted on his official Facebook page.

“Thank you for having us and putting on a great atmosphere,” he added.

This is Obiena’s first competition since the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, when he finished with the gold medal.

The world’s NO. 2 pole vaulter will be competing in the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin, Germany next on February 23.

He will also see action in the World Indoor Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

