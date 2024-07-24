^

Business

BSP fully automates intraday settlement facility

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2024 | 12:00am
BSP fully automates intraday settlement facility
In a statement, the BSP said automating the ISF was made possible by linking its RTGS system (PhilPaSSplus) with the Enhanced National Registry of Scripless Securities of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has fully automated the intraday settlement facility (ISF), making it available for all eligible financial institutions that encounter timing discrepancies in settling transactions through the Peso Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) payment system.

In a statement, the BSP said automating the ISF was made possible by linking its RTGS system (PhilPaSSplus) with the Enhanced National Registry of Scripless Securities of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

“The ISF’s full automation is aligned with the BSP’s mandate of promoting a safe, efficient, and reliable mode of funds transfer in support of financial stability,” the central bank said.

Aside from preventing gridlocks in the PhilPaSSplus from timing mismatches in the settlement of payments between participants, the BSP added that the automated ISF is also designed to support a quick and efficient paperless process.

“This allows PhilPaSSplus participants to obtain funds within a few minutes after initiating a repurchase agreement or repo transaction with the BSP. These funds can cover the participants’ queued or expected outgoing payment instructions in the PhilPaSSplus,” the BSP said.

PhilPaSS Plus is an RTGS system that processes and settles high-value transactions between banks, enabling efficient and low-risk settlement of large-value fund transfers. The growing number of settlements by financial institutions prompted the BSP to upgrade the PhilPaSS system to PhilPaSS Plus in July 2020.

This system also settles the clearing results of retail payments made by individuals, businesses and the government using checks, ATMs, InstaPay and PESONet.

Based on central bank data, the total number of transactions settled and processed in the PhilPaSSplus rose by 2.6 percent to 371,260 in the first quarter from 361,889 a year ago.

In terms of value, the total value of transactions reached P128.5 trillion in the first quarter, higher by 1.6 percent from last year’s P126.4 trillion.

The peso RTGS payment system has been designated as a systemically important payment system (SIPS).

Under the BSP’s payment system oversight framework, SIPS refers to a payment system, which poses or has potential to pose systemic risk that could threaten the stability of the national payment system.

Participants are required to comply with the rules, standards, and requirements promulgated by the BSP as well as contribute toward ensuring the safety, efficiency and reliability of the payment system.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PhilHealth's transfer of P89.9 billion legal, Congress approved &ndash;DOF

PhilHealth's transfer of P89.9 billion legal, Congress approved –DOF

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
It was a mandate from Congress that pushed the Department of Finance to order state health insurer PhilHealth to remit its...
Business
fbtw
POGOs have &lsquo;very small&rsquo; impact on property industry &mdash; NEDA

POGOs have ‘very small’ impact on property industry — NEDA

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The impact of Philippine offshore gaming operators on the property industry is small, National Economic and Development Authority...
Business
fbtw

Compliance: An update to registration procedures and invoicing requirements

By Janna Lyka Lamsen | 1 day ago
With the enactment of Republic Act 11976 otherwise known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, amendments to registration procedures and invoicing requirements are now being implemented – primarily mandating all...
Business
fbtw
P46 billion plan to prep Clark for multi-airport future

P46 billion plan to prep Clark for multi-airport future

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Clark International Airport will be leaning on a P46-billion development plan, commitment from leading airlines, and the emerging...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 23 due to 'Carina'

LIST: Flights canceled on July 23 due to 'Carina'

15 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some international and domestic flights have...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Telcos back Marcos&rsquo; push to expand internet access

Telcos back Marcos’ push to expand internet access

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The largest Philippine telcos have thrown their support behind President Marcos in his campaign to connect as many Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime marks 3 decades of being a public company

SM Prime marks 3 decades of being a public company

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Sy family’s listed integrated property developer, remains committed in its pursuit of sustainable...
Business
fbtw
Digital payments account for 53% of retail transactions in 2023

Digital payments account for 53% of retail transactions in 2023

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 49 minutes ago
The share of digital payments to total retail transactions jumped to 52.8 percent in 2023 from 42.1 percent in 2022, slightly...
Business
fbtw
DOF doubles non-tax revenue target to P400 billion

DOF doubles non-tax revenue target to P400 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 49 minutes ago
The Department of Finance is targeting to collect about P400 billion in non-tax revenues this year to hit overall fiscal targets...
Business
fbtw
CREATE MORE approval to accelerate Philippines entry to upper middle-income status

CREATE MORE approval to accelerate Philippines entry to upper middle-income status

By Louella Desiderio | 49 minutes ago
The passage of the proposed amendments to the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act is seen speeding up...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with