Bumina-ang submits Chinese foe in ONE Thailand card

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang had a dominant start to the year in ONE Championship, submitting Chinese opponent Xie Zhipeng in ONE Friday Fights 50 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bumina-ang needed less than four minutes to grab the victory over Xie, whom he submitted with an arm triangle choke.

The referee called a stop to the contest at the 1:29 mark of Round 1.

The Team Lakay fighter connected with a big right hook to send his Chinese foe to the mat.

After some ground and pound, he locked in an arm triangle choke to secure the victory.

It was Bumina-ang's fourth straight win.

It likewise strengthened his status in the bantamweight division.

In the main event of the Friday Night Fights 50, Komawut FA Group defeated Yodphupa Wimanair via split decision in the catchweight Muay Thai bout.

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree also defeated Kongklai Annymuaythai via technical knockout in the third round.