Sweep by Beermen helps Gin Kings build character, says Cone

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 12:07pm
Scottie Thompson (9)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Despite Barangay Ginebra’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup exit, Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone said the team underwent essential character development that would help them in the All-Filipino edition.

San Miguel last Sunday swept Ginebra, 94-91, dethroning the Gin Kings as the Commissioner’s Cup champions.

“I thought we developed some character in the series and we are going to bring that character in the All-Filipino [conference],” Cone told reporters after their conference-ending loss.

This conference was rocky for the Gin Kings even before the season started.
Beloved import and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Justin Brownlee was flagged for doping after the Hangzhou Asian Games, which led Ginebra to tap Tony Bishop as its foreign reinforcement.

Injuries were also a problem for Ginebra throughout the season.

Despite this, the Gin Kings reached the semifinals, where they faced the red-hot San Miguel squad.

“We’re so used to having a dominant Justin Brownlee, so we get into the All-Filipino, we’re kind of looking around [and say,] ‘Where’s Justin,’” Cone said.

“And, I thought everybody stepped up in this conference. We have everybody stepping up… Right now, I like our mix, our guards, our frontline, I think that we can match up for just about anybody,” he added.

Ginebra will continue to be led by Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Mav Ahanmisi and Stanley Pringle in the All-Filipino Conference.

Meanwhile, Cone also lauded Bishop for “filling the holes” of the team this conference.

However, he admitted that he is no Brownlee.

When the time comes that Brownlee’s suspension will be over, Cone said that “Justin is our guy.”

“Tony knows that. If Justin gets over the suspension, Justin is going to be our import for the foreseeable future,” PBA’s most accomplished mentor said.

“But, like I said, we were really happy with Tony. We were really happy with the character he brought to the team. And I thought because we had him, we developed a lot of character throughout the series and throughout the conference.”

