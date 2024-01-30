^

Sports

Quitevis back for 'one last fight' with Ateneo Blue Eagles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 4:00pm
Quitevis back for 'one last fight' with Ateneo Blue Eagles
Sean Quitevis of Ateneo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo will have its two co-captains back in the Blue Eagles’ nest for one last flight.

After Chris Koon's earlier decision, Sean Quitevis announced his decision to play out his final year in the coming UAAP Season 87 as the Blue Eagles seek redemption after a rare early exit.

“One last fight,” said Quitevis in a short statement on his social media.

Koon and Quitevis served as co-captains last season, a tough task that came at a time of Ateneo’s transition to a new era without long-time anchor Ange Kouame.

Now that they opted to return for one final year, the Blue Eagles have stabilized their backcourt rotation that now includes top high school cager and CESAFI MVP Jared Bahay, from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, who is expected to man the point.

Ateneo is tipped to get out flying and swinging in Season 87 after seeing its feat of sixth straight finals appearances under coach Tab Baldwin come to an abrupt end in the Final Four.

Due to a shaky campaign all season long, Ateneo needed to figure in a knockout playoff against Adamson just to get into the semifinals, where they were booted out by the University of the Philippines.

Although without one-and-done reinforcement Joseph Obasa and forward Kai Ballungay, who decided to go pro, the Blue Eagles promise to work their way to the top anew even against a stacked opposition.

Expected to stand in their way are perennial rivals UP, which just scooped up Mythical Five member Rey Remogat from the University of the East for next season, and reigning champion La Salle led by Kevin Quaimbao, who previously decided to return for one more season despite getting a bevy international offers.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP
