Beermen on verge of ousting Kings with Game 2 win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 6:47pm
Bennie Boatwright (25) had 38 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Beermen.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen moved to within a game away from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after pulling away late against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 106-96, in Game 2 of their semis series Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After trailing by as much as seven points in the third quarter, Ginebra tied the contest at 83 with eight minutes remaining in the game following an alley-oop finish by Japeth Aguilar.

San Miguel then started to heat up, grabbing a three-point lead multiple times, but the Gin Kings just would not go away.

After Christian Standhardinger split a pair of free throws to cut the lead once again to three, 91-88, with 3:38 remaining in the game, Marcio Lassiter hit a booming 3-pointer that pushed San Miguel's lead to six, 94-88.

Jamie Malonzo answered with a jumper from way beyond, but CJ Perez cleaned up a missed shot by Boatwright to give the Beermen a 96-91 cushion.

Standhardinger’s layup helped Ginebra inch closer to a single possession once again, but Boatwright hit a huge dagger trey to grab a 99-93 lead with 1:49 remaining.

Bishop and Lassiter traded free throws in the next possessions as the Beermen maintained a six point advantage.

On the other end, Ginebra had various chances to inch closer, but they could not make a shot and they could not take care of the ball.

A split from the line by June Mar Fajardo iced the game, 102-95, with 36 ticks left.

Boatwright had a bounce-back game on Friday, finishing with 38 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Beermen.

Fajardo followed suit with 17 points, 14 rebounds, a career-high six blocks and three steals.

Lassiter added 16 points on four-of-seven 3-pointers, all in the second half.

Malonzo led Ginebra with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He also had two steals and a block.

Bishop chipped in 25 points, nine rebounds, a steal and an assist.

The Beermen will try and close out the series on Sunday, January 28, at the same venue.

