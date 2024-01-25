^

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.

Leading the charge in the girls’ 18-and-under category are standout players Chloe Mercado, Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay and Ronielle Oliveros while Ethan Cablitas, Ivan Manila, Ariel Cabaral and Frank Dilao slug it out in the boys’ side of the premier division of the Group 2 tournament at the Valle Verde Country Club courts.

VALLE VERDE
Philstar
x
