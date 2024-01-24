Strong Group stays unbeaten, wallops Lebanese squad

Dwight Howard (39) had a strong performance for Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines -- Make that four in a row.

The Strong Group Athletics (SGA) squad continued to roll in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship after blasting Beirut Sports Club, 95-73, Wednesday morning (Manila time.)

SGA started the game on fire, jumping to a 12-point lead, 32-20, at the end of the first quarter.

They then turned it up a notch in the second quarter as the lead grew to 21, 58-37, with a 3-pointer by Kevin Quiambao.

This was enough separation as the loaded Philippine side just relentlessly showcased hot shooting and tight defense to breeze through to the finish line.

SGA was just simply too good as Beirut was unable to cut the lead to single digits.

Quiambao once again led SGA with 20 points and four rebounds.

Mckenzie Moore chipped in 19 markers, eight dimes and five boards.

Jordan Heading added 15 points for SGA, which shot 49% from the field.

Sergio El Darwich had 28 points, three rebounds and two assists for Beirut.

Mohamad Ali Haidar and Dar Tucker chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

The Philippine team will be facing the Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya on Thursday, 1:15 a.m. (Manila time).