^

Sports

Strong Group stays unbeaten, wallops Lebanese squad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 9:56am
Strong Group stays unbeaten, wallops Lebanese squad
Dwight Howard (39) had a strong performance for Strong Group Athletics
Facebook / UAE Basketball Association

MANILA, Philippines -- Make that four in a row.

The Strong Group Athletics (SGA) squad continued to roll in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship after blasting Beirut Sports Club, 95-73, Wednesday morning (Manila time.)

SGA started the game on fire, jumping to a 12-point lead, 32-20, at the end of the first quarter.

They then turned it up a notch in the second quarter as the lead grew to 21, 58-37, with a 3-pointer by Kevin Quiambao.

This was enough separation as the loaded Philippine side just relentlessly showcased hot shooting and tight defense to breeze through to the finish line.

SGA was just simply too good as Beirut was unable to cut the lead to single digits.

Quiambao once again led SGA with 20 points and four rebounds.

Mckenzie Moore chipped in 19 markers, eight dimes and five boards.

Jordan Heading added 15 points for SGA, which shot 49% from the field.

Sergio El Darwich had 28 points, three rebounds and two assists for Beirut.

Mohamad Ali Haidar and Dar Tucker chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

The Philippine team will be facing the Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya on Thursday, 1:15 a.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

21 hours ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

1 day ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
TNT in do-or-die EASL tiff

TNT in do-or-die EASL tiff

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s a slim chance that TNT could advance to the EASL Final Four where a $1 million prize awaits the champion but...
Sports
fbtw
Akari taps Mosuela as interim coach

Akari taps Mosuela as interim coach

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Akari will give assistant coach Raffy Mosuela a chance to prove his real worth as he was named interim mentor of the Akari...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay freestyle skier in high spirits

Pinay freestyle skier in high spirits

11 hours ago
Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe tries to conquer a strong field and loneliness when she sees action today...
Sports
fbtw
Dream start for Uratex in women&rsquo;s 3x3

Dream start for Uratex in women’s 3x3

11 hours ago
Uratex Dream got off to a rousing start in its PBA Women’s 3x3 Invitational campaign on Monday, winning both its scheduled...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with