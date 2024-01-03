^

Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 1:44pm
Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 28: Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in game six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 28, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group Philippines is loaded for the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championships, to say the least.

Aside from one-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, the team will also have two other former NBA stars in tow.

Former Gilas Pilipinas import Andray Blatche and former Oklahoma City Thunder stalwart Andre Roberson will also see action for the team, which will compete in the Dubai tourney later this month.

Aside from the two, the team will also have former TNT Tropang Giga import McKenzie Moore.

Roberson, who played seven seasons in the NBA, averaged 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets.

While these numbers are not eye-popping, Roberson’s defense is something to behold, as proven by an NBA All-Defensive Second Team nod for the player.

Blatche had numerous stints with Gilas Pilipinas in the international scene. 

He played nine seasons in the NBA. 

Aside from the loaded roster, the Strong Group will have former Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian as the team's consultant.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu confirmed this to Philstar.com.

"Yes, he will be my assistant and consultant," Tiu said of Goorjian, who also coaches the Australian men's national basketball team.

Last year, the Philippine team fell in the quarterfinals of the Dubai competition.

Tiu earlier said the team is eyeing the title this year.

