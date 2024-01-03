^

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 12:02am
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt
Dwight Howard attends Netflix's special screening of "The Redeem Team" at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign in the Dubai International Championship.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Howard’s move to reinforce Strong Group in the two-week tournament is part of the former NBA star’s plans to stay in shape, with the ultimate goal of making it back to the NBA.

Strong Group Athletics, also in a post on X, confirmed acquiring the 6-foot-10 big man as its “world import” for the tournament.

The 38-year-old Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the year, previously suited up for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League. After major stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in the NBA, he bounced from one team to another as a journeyman, signing with Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington and Philadelphia.

Strong Group, coached by Benilde mentor Charles Tiu, had been reinforced by former NBA players Nick Young and Shabazz Mohammad in last year’s iteration of the Dubai tourney.

