Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard attends Netflix's special screening of "The Redeem Team" at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines – NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign in the Dubai International Championship.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Howard’s move to reinforce Strong Group in the two-week tournament is part of the former NBA star’s plans to stay in shape, with the ultimate goal of making it back to the NBA.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is signing a contract to continue his basketball career abroad, details here: pic.twitter.com/U3KeDWUynL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2024

Strong Group Athletics, also in a post on X, confirmed acquiring the 6-foot-10 big man as its “world import” for the tournament.

Guess the word is out ????????‍??



Our first WORLD IMPORT for the upcoming Dubai Internation Tournament will be none other than @DwightHoward ????



Stay tuned for more details!



????: @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/RoQ8CoSAhQ — Strong Group Athletics (@stronggroupathl) January 2, 2024

The 38-year-old Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the year, previously suited up for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League. After major stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in the NBA, he bounced from one team to another as a journeyman, signing with Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington and Philadelphia.

Strong Group, coached by Benilde mentor Charles Tiu, had been reinforced by former NBA players Nick Young and Shabazz Mohammad in last year’s iteration of the Dubai tourney.