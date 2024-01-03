^

Strong Group eyes Dubai title with Dwight Howard on board

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 10:46am
Strong Group eyes Dubai title with Dwight Howard on board
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on April 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Dwight Howard's addition to the Philippines' Strong Group side will give the team a huge boost both offensively and defensively, head coach Charles Tiu said.

Tiu, who coaches the team, confirmed that Howard will be suiting up for the country in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championships.

Tiu told Philstar.com that he hopes the one-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year will help the Strong Group side bring home the bacon.

"I hope we can win it all this time. Last year we had some misfortune with Ange Kouame getting sick before the tournament and miss it completely," Tiu said.

"Hopefully if we are healthy we can win it all," he added.

Last year, Strong Group fell in the quarterfinals of the Dubai tourney.

The coach bared that they went after Howard, "primarily because we feel he could still give us a huge presence defensively and also a good inside presence offensively."

He revealed that former Gilas Pilipinas import Andray Blatche connected the team to the former NBA superstar.

"Andray Blatche connected me to him, I gave him a call and after a few hours of talking decided it was a good fit," Tiu said.

"I’m thankful to our owners Frank and Jacob [Lao] who agreed and fully supported this."

