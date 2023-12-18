^

Tapales bares taking advice from Donaire ahead of Inoue showdown

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 6:38pm
Filipino boxing champion Marlon Tapales speaks after media workout at the Elorde Plus Gym in BF Homes, Paranaque on Monday.
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing champion Marlon Tapales said he has received some words of wisdom from the man who had shattered Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue’s aura of invincibility.

To this day, Tapales, who will unify the IBF and WBA belts with the WBC and WBO straps held by Inoue on December 26 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, still considers Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire Jr. as Inoue’s toughest opponent to date.

It can be recalled that Donaire — a four-division world champion — gave the unbeaten Inoue (25-0, with 22 KOs) a run for his money the first time they met in 2019. Even though the Japanese sensation still ended up with a hard-earned unanimous decision win, Donaire was able to deal some damage to Inoue, including a cut to his eye.

Inoue eventually figured Donaire out and knocked him out in just the second round of their 2022 rematch.

Speaking to Manila-based scribes a few weeks ago from his Baguio training camp, Tapales said that Inoue who fought Donaire twice was the best version of the Japanese banger.

And on Monday during a media workout at the Elorde Plus Gym in BF Homes, Paranaque, the 31-year-old Filipino southpaw (37-3, with 19 KOs) maintained the same stance, saying he has even talked with Donaire, who gave him some precious tips to succeed against Inoue.

“Huwag lang kumpyansa (don’t be overconfident and) of course, train hard,” Tapales recalled Donaire telling him when they spoke shortly after he defeated Murodjon Akhmadaliev to annex the twin titles he now holds — which made the Inoue unification inevitable.

Donaire, according to Tapales, also underscored the importance of defense against the heavy-handed Inoue.

“Taas lagi ang kamay (keep your hands up),” Tapales also remembered Donaire telling him.

A heavy underdog against Inoue, who is ranked 1-2 in many boxing experts’ pound-for-pound list, Tapales reiterated not paying attention to the odds.

He said that he has a big advantage over most of Inoue’s previous opponents.

“Sa tingin ko hindi ako takot sa ring (I think I’m not afraid whenever I’m in the ring),” said Tapales, hell-bent on becoming the first Filipino boxer to unify the four major titles.

Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

10 hours ago
Include Bicol in the growing list of victims of San Juan, which coasted to its fourth straight win in as many games after...
Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in...
Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

10 hours ago
A senator is pushing for the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games (PNG), saying signal an essential step...
Tiger Woods encouraged for comeback after knocking off rust

11 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he has been encouraged by his performance in two December events, the first competitive golf for the 15-time...
Celtics stay perfect at home with win over Magic

11 hours ago
Boston improved its perfect NBA home record to 14-0 as Jaylen Brown keyed a fourth-quarter surge that saw the Celtics pull...
23rd in &rsquo;23 for Roaring Lions

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
San Beda needed just five years to reclaim its old place on top in the NCAA.
Bolts thwart FiberXers, gain quarters

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Meralco shut off Converge’s electrifying rally from 29 to secure a quarterfinals-clinching 105-99 win in the PBA Commissioner’s...
One step at a time ends in glory

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
When Tots Carlos received her Finals MVP trophy right after Creamline’s historic Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Onic Indonesia, AP Bren dispute MLBB world crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
It’s Philippines vs Indonesia for all the marbles in the M5 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship.
