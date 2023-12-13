Filipinos shine in international Pokemon card tourney in Macau

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino collectible card gamers topped the first-ever International Pokemon TCG (PTCG) tournament at the Asia Sports Collectors Convention (ASCC) in Macau earlier this week.

Hobby Stadium players Jimbo Santiago and Aira Pineda ended first and third in the international event, respectively. They outclassed a pool of 87 players from Asia in the tournament that’s part of the first-ever sports card convention in the continent.

Aira Pineda (left) and Jimbo Santiago

Santiago won the finals in an all-Miraidon clash.

Other Team Hobby Stadium players — Iva Rodas, Glen Bantug, Fritz Mateo, Daniel Bernas, Juancho Saldana and Jan Kurokawa — also finished the tournament with high rankings.

Rodas ended top 16th, while Bantug, Mateo, Bernas, Saldana and Kurokawa finished among the top 32.

The rest of the Philippine delegation were Vincent Haoson, Allen Reyes, Jayvee Rosal and Gad Pineda.

The team said they will continue to compete in other tournaments this season, with the main goal of making it to the Pokémon World Championships.