Escamis, Cardinals brace for ‘all-out war’ in Game 3 vs Lions

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals are eyeing to make the most out of the "extra life" that was given to them, as they try to clinch their first NCAA men's basketball championship in 32 years.

Clint Escamis, the NCAA Season 99 Rookie of the Year and MVP, said they will be leaving everything on the floor when they face the San Beda Red Lions in the do-or-die Game 3 on Sunday, December 17.

"We will go all out. There's no more tomorrow," Escamis told reporters after their 71-65 Game 2 defeat at the hands of the Red Lions.

"We were talking about that [Game 2] is really our do-or-die. But, the good thing is we have another life," he added.

Mapua drew first blood over San Beda in Game 1, 68-63, last Wednesday.

But the Red Lions flipped the script on Sunday, completing a late comeback as their defense shut the Mapua offense shut to extend the series.

"So this will be an all-out war. We will really kill ourselves for the ball," Escamis said.

The guard is hoping the Mapua crowd's energy will be the same for the winner-take-all match.

"We just need one more win."

Mapua last won the championship in 1991.