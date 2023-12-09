^

Sports

Riot Games sweep Game Awards Esports category

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 5:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games was one of the big winners during the 2023 Game Awards as the game developer swept the Esports category, with five of the six Esports awards going to a Riot Games.

Valorant took home the Best Esports Game, beating Valve's Dota 2 and Counter Strike 2, Lightspeed & Quantum Studio's PUBG Mobile, and fellow Riot Games' title League of Legends.

Fresh from their wins in the Esports Awards last week, Valorant coach, Christine "potter" Chi, won Best Coach while League of Legends' icon  Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok won Best Esports Athlete. League of Legends' JD Gaming won Best Esports Team while the 2023 League of Legends World Championship won Best Esports Event.

For the Game categories, Larian Studios' role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3 was the big winner with six awards, including Game of the Year, Player's Choice, Best Role Playing Game, and Best Multiplayer Game while Epic Games Publishing's Alan Wake 2 won Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

HoYoverse's most recent released adventure game Honkai Star Rail won Best Mobile Game while Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure Game. Many were shocked by CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 winning Best Ongoing Game as the title had seen issues with bugs and lags when it was initially released back in 2020.

ESPORTS

RIOT GAMES
